BJP Calls Out Rahul Gandhi's 'Goondaism' After BJP MPs Attacked in Parliament

New Delhi: Senior BJP leaders condemned Rahul Gandhi and other INDI bloc members after two BJP MPs were attacked in parliament.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "...Whatever Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is saying is a complete lie. The people were making way for Rahul Gandhi when he came. Our people were giving him the way, despite that he (Rahul Gandhi) pushed them...Both the people ( BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput) are injured...After lodging the FIR, all the options are open (for taking action)."

Other BJP Leaders on Ambedkar Row

BJP Ministers visit injured MPs after clash with INDIA bloc, Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls it "black day in Parliamentary history.

BJP MP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal says, “Rahul Gandhi behaves like a goon. He came comfortably and was going up from the bottom. When he reached the last step and saw that no one tried to stop him, he went and pushed the MPs there (Makar Dwar). Pratap Sarangi ji has sustained an injury on his head. He has got stitches. It is a matter of shame that such a street goon is made in the Congress party just because he is the son of a family. Otherwise, such a person should be in the city jail...There should be a case in this and he should be jailed. All the video footage will be present there because obviously, many people were making videos there..."

BJP MP Arun Singh says, "Congress has always disrespected Babasaheb, made him lose elections, and never gave him Bharat Ratna… Panchteerth was constructed under PM Modi’s leadership… Congress party is a factory of lies and Rahul Gandhi is the chief of this factory… They are distorting the Home Minister's statements… How much will you lie Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi? That is why they constantly lose elections...”

Union ministers Nadda, Rijiju accuse Rahul Gandhi of using force against women BJP MPs at entry steps of Parliament, demand his apology.

RML Hospital Statement