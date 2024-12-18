BJP Holds Meeting In Amit Shah's Office For Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party held a core group meeting regarding the Delhi elections in the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament House on Wednesday.

Party's election in-charge Baijayant Panda, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, and some MPs from the national capital are present in the meeting.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025.

Earlier, BJP national president JP Nadda chaired the BJP General Secretary meeting at the party headquarters in the national capital on Tuesday.

The meeting lasted for almost two hours in the BJP headquarters late on Tuesday night.

"BJP National President Shri J P Nadda presided over a meeting with BJP National General Secretaries at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi," the BJP stated in a post on X.

According to sources, discussions were held on the Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP's organization elections, and some other issues.

BJP's first list of Delhi assembly elections will be released soon, sources said.

In view of its organizational elections, parliamentary board member K Laxman was appointed as the National Election Officer. National Election Officer K Laxman and Joint in-charge Sambit Patra also attended the meeting.

The Good Governance Day program to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, and Veer Bal Diwas were also discussed in the meeting, sources said.

Organisational General Secretary BL Santosh, General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Dushyant Gautam, Radha Mohan Agrawal, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, and Arun Singh were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has already released the list of all 70 candidates for the Delhi assembly polls.