Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 10:38 IST, December 17th 2024

BJP Likely to Get New President in February

The new BJP president, who will succeed incumbent J P Nadda, is likely to be elected by the end of February, according to a senior party functionary.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New BJP President in February | Image: X

New Delhi: The new BJP president, who will succeed incumbent J P Nadda, is likely to be elected by the end of February, according to a senior party functionary.

Party sources said the ongoing organisational election is on track to complete the polling process in more than half of its state units by mid-January, an exercise that will unveil the process of electing its new national president.

A senior leader said the tenure of nearly 60 per cent of the BJP's state unit presidents is over, and their replacements are likely to be in place by the middle of the next month.

The BJP's constitution stipulates that organisational polls should be completed in at least half of its state units before the process to elect the national president is started.

"We expect that a new BJP president will assume the charge by the end of February," the functionary said.

Asked whether the new BJP president may be someone who is currently serving as a Union minister, he said it could be either from the government or from the organisation, adding that nothing has been finalised yet.

Incidentally, Nadda, also the Union health minister, had taken over as the party's national president in February 2020.

Though the tenure of a president is of three years, he was given an extension in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in which the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power for a their straight term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:38 IST, December 17th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.