  • News /
  • India News /
  • BJP MP Arun Govil Launches Campaign to Distribute 11 Lakh Copies of Ramayana

Published 23:37 IST, January 23rd 2025

BJP MP Arun Govil Launches Campaign to Distribute 11 Lakh Copies of Ramayana

Actor-turned-politician Arun Govil has launched a nationwide campaign to distribute copies of the Ramayana under the "Ghar-Ghar Ramayana" initiative.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP MP Arun Govil launches campaign to distribute 11 lakh copies of Ramayana | Image: X@arungovil12

Meerut: Actor-turned-politician Arun Govil has launched a nationwide campaign to distribute copies of the Ramayana under the "Ghar-Ghar Ramayana" initiative.

The campaign commemorates the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Speaking at one of the events, Govil said he aims to distribute 11 lakh copies of the Ramayana across the country within five years.

"Before starting this initiative, I wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his approval. With his support, this campaign was launched to take the sacred text of Ramayana to every household in India," he said.

Govil said the campaign is a step towards reconnecting families with the teachings of the Ramayana.

"This nationwide initiative will inspire society to embrace purity, spirituality, and cultural heritage. The overwhelming enthusiasm and warmth shown by the public affirm the campaign’s significance in uniting the country through shared values," he added.

As part of the campaign, a website ghargharramayan.com has been launched for anyone to request a copy of the Ramayana. 

 

(With inputs from PTI)

