BJP Promises Cashless Medical Treatment, Life Insurance for Auto Drivers in Delhi

New Delhi: In a bid to woo autorickshaw drivers here, considered the traditional supporters of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, the BJP Thursday promised cashless medical treatment and life insurance for them if it wins the Delhi Assembly polls slated for early next year.

Several autorickshaw driver unions from south, central and east Delhi took out a huge rally from the Delhi BJP office on the Pant Marg, extending their support to the party in forthcoming polls.

In a statement, the Delhi BJP claimed that around 600 autorickshaws took part in the rally that passed through different parts of Lutyens Delhi, including Connaught Place.

The rally was flagged off by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and other party leaders.

Sachdeva said once the BJP comes to power in Delhi, it will ensure cashless life insurance and medical facilities for autorickshaw drivers, besides designating waiting areas for their vehicles at every major road and colony in the city.