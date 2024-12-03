Published 17:47 IST, December 3rd 2024
Body Of Village Defence Guard With Bullet Wound Found In J-K
The body of a village defence guard with a bullet wound was found in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir a day after he went missing.
- India News
- 1 min read
Jammu: The body of a village defence guard with a bullet wound was found in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir a day after he went missing, police said on Tuesday.
His rifle was recovered from the spot, they said.
"The body of a VDG member, Ashok Kumar, with a bullet injury was found in the upper reaches of Chapper. However, it remains unclear whether he shot himself or was shot by someone else," a senior police officer told PTI.
After receiving information about the body, a police team was rushed to the spot. The body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem. Kumar's rifle was found at the spot, the officer said.
The post-mortem report revealed that he was shot in the abdomen and the bullet was fired from his rifle, the officer added.
A case has been registered in the matter, police said.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 17:47 IST, December 3rd 2024