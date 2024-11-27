Bengaluru: Bomb Hoax at a Bank and Two Schools Triggers Panic

Bengaluru: HSBC Bank received an email on Wednesday afternoon claiming a bomb had been planted at its MG Road branch in Bengaluru, prompting the police to spring into action, according to DCP East division.

Officers from the Halasuru police station immediately arrived at the location and conducted a thorough search of the premises.

The threat was later determined to be a hoax.

“A bomb threat mail was received by HSBC Bank at Trinity Circle in Bengaluru. Immediately the police reached the spot and did a check. Nothing suspicious was found and it was declared a hoax bomb threat.” DCP East division, Bengaluru said.

The police have registered a case against the unknown sender of the email and initiated an investigation.

An email warning of explosives was sent on Tuesday to Bishop Cotton Boys' School on Residency Road and Bishop Cotton Girls' School on St Mark's Road.

After inspecting the school premises, the Cubbon Park police, who have jurisdiction, confirmed that the emails were a hoax.

Two separate cases were filed on Tuesday, according to officials.