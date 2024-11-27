Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:12 IST, November 27th 2024

Bengaluru: Bomb Hoax at a Bank and Two Schools Triggers Panic

HSBC Bank received an email on Wednesday afternoon claiming a bomb had been planted at its MG Road branch in the city.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representative image | Image: PTI

Bengaluru: HSBC Bank received an email on Wednesday afternoon claiming a bomb had been planted at its MG Road branch in Bengaluru, prompting the police to spring into action, according to DCP East division.

Officers from the Halasuru police station immediately arrived at the location and conducted a thorough search of the premises.

The threat was later determined to be a hoax.

“A bomb threat mail was received by HSBC Bank at Trinity Circle in Bengaluru. Immediately the police reached the spot and did a check. Nothing suspicious was found and it was declared a hoax bomb threat.” DCP East division, Bengaluru said.

The police have registered a case against the unknown sender of the email and initiated an investigation.

An email warning of explosives was sent on Tuesday to Bishop Cotton Boys' School on Residency Road and Bishop Cotton Girls' School on St Mark's Road.

After inspecting the school premises, the Cubbon Park police, who have jurisdiction, confirmed that the emails were a hoax. 

Two separate cases were filed on Tuesday, according to officials.

(with agency inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:55 IST, November 27th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.