BPSC Aspirants Protest in Patna, Demand Re-Exam for 70th Examination

Patna: Hundreds of aspirants held a protest against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday, demanding a re-examination for the 70th BPSC Examination. The protest occurred in Patna near the commission’s headquarters, with candidates alleging discrepancies in the examination process.

The protestors claimed that the examination was not conducted fairly and pointed out issues such as technical glitches and improper management during the exam.

Many aspirants held placards and chanted slogans, urging the authorities to annul the results and conduct a re-exam to ensure transparency and fairness.

Despite the police’s attempts to control the crowd, the protestors continued their demonstration for several hours.

Some candidates alleged that the irregularities had affected their chances of qualifying for the exam, which serves as a gateway to prestigious administrative positions in the state.

In response to the allegations, BPSC officials stated that the grievances were being reviewed and assured candidates that the commission would take appropriate steps if any discrepancies were found.

However, no official statement was issued regarding the demand for a re-exam.

Why Are BPSC Aspirants Braving the Cold to Protest in Patna?

Aspirants preparing for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 70th Preliminary Examination have been staging protests in Patna, demanding a rollback of the revised exam rules. Their primary demand is to conduct the examination in a "one shift, one paper" format, opposing the newly introduced "normalisation of marks" process, which adjusts scores to ensure fairness across multiple shifts.

The protesting students argue that the normalisation system is unfair and could adversely impact their performance. They are calling for the reinstatement of the traditional single-shift examination method.

Protests Escalate Near BPSC Office

On Friday, demonstrations intensified near the BPSC office, prompting police intervention. Officers resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse protesters blocking traffic, leading to allegations of injuries among the demonstrators. However, police officials denied excessive use of force, stating only minimal action was taken to clear the roadblocks.

The protests erupted after the BPSC refused to revert to the previous exam format, leaving candidates dissatisfied with the changes.

70th BPSC CCE Exam 2024: Discontent Over Exam Format and Timing

Scheduled for December 13, the 70th BPSC Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination is set to fill Group A and B posts, with approximately five lakh candidates expected to participate across 925 centres. The controversy has drawn attention from political leaders, including RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, who has called for clarity on the normalisation process and requested an extension of the exam date.