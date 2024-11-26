Search icon
Published 15:14 IST, November 26th 2024

BREAKING: 20 Wagons of Goods Train Derail in Chhattisgarh

The accident has disrupted the movement of passenger trains, including the Puri-Yognagri Rishikesh Utkal Express and Durg-MCTM (Udhampur) Express,

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
20 Wagons of Goods Train Derail in Chhattisgarh (Representational Image) | Image: X

Bilaspur: At least 20 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed in Bilaspur railway division of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning, affecting the movement of passenger trains, railway officials said.
  
While no casualties were reported in the incident, the movement of trains on the Bilaspur-Katni section on both the Up and Down lines was disrupted, they said.
  
A coal-laden freight train was heading to Katni from Bilaspur when 20 wagons derailed between Khongsara and Bhanwartank railway stations around 11.11 am, a public relations officer of the Railways said.
   
He said a team of officials from Bilaspur was dispatched to the scene, and work is underway to clear the track and restore the movement of trains.
   
The official said the exact cause for the derailment would be ascertained after a probe.
   
The accident has disrupted the movement of passenger trains, including the Puri-Yognagri Rishikesh Utkal Express and Durg-MCTM (Udhampur) Express, which have been diverted, officials said.

Updated 15:14 IST, November 26th 2024

