Published 19:27 IST, November 26th 2024

BREAKING: 3.2 Magnitude Tremor Hits Gujarat's Saurashtra Region

The Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said that a tremor of 3.2 magnitude was experienced in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Tuesday evening.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
3.2 magnitude tremor hits Gujarat's Saurashtra region; no casualty | Image: Unsplash

Ahmedabad: A tremor of 3.2 magnitude was experienced in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Tuesday evening, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

There was report of any casualty or damage to property, the Gir Somnath district administration said.

The tremor was recorded at 6.08 pm, with its epicentre around 2 km from Talala in Gir Somnath district, the ISR state in a report.

On November 18, Kutch district recorded a tremor of 4 magnitude, and on November 15, Patan in north Gujarat was jolted by a tremor of 4.2 magnitude, the ISR data showed.

According to the data from the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority, Gujarat is a high earthquake-risk area, having suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years.

The 2001 Kutch earthquake was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries.

The quake killed 13,800 people and injured 1.67 lakh, leaving a trail of destruction in several towns and villages in the district.

Updated 19:27 IST, November 26th 2024

Gujarat Earthquake

