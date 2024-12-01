Published 09:21 IST, December 1st 2024
7 Maoists Killed in Encounter in Telangana's Mulugu District
Mulugu: Seven Maoists have been killed in a police encounter in the Mulugu district of Telangana; an official statement has been issued by the SP of the district and further details are awaited.
The statement by SP Mulugu District, Dr Shabarish reads, “Seven Maoists were killed in a police encounter in the Eturunagaram forest area of Mulugu district.”
The incident occurred during a combing operation in the forest area of Eturnagaram between Greyhounds, an elite anti-naxal force of Telangana Police and the ultras, police said.
"Seven maoists were killed in the exchange of fire", a senior police official told PTI, adding two AK 47 rifles were among the weapons seized from the scene.
Among those killed was Kursam Mangu alias Bhadru, Secretary of Telangana State Committee (Yellandu Narsampet) of the banned CPI (Maoist), he said.
In another news, seven Maoists have been killed in a police encounter in Chhattisgarh 's Bijapur; the encounter continues in Chalpaka forest with search operation undergoing simultaneously. Two AK047 and INSAS rifles have also been recovrred.
Updated 11:03 IST, December 1st 2024