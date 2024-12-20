Amit Shah Dials Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal After 5 Killed in Fire Caused by Truck Collision

Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called up the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajanlal Sharma and has spoken to him about the tragic Jaipur Truck Collision on the Jaipur Ajmer Highway resulting in the death of five people and leaving 37 others seriously injured. Read to know all about the horrific Jaipur-Ajmer Accident…

Amit Shah Dials Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal After Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Accident

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister has called up Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma after a chemical-carrying truck collided with other trucks on the Jaipur Ajmer Highway leading to a massive fire. The Home Minister has spoken to the Chief Minister about those who have been injured; five people have also lost their lives in the accident.

Jaipur Ajmer Highway Fire: Truck Carrying Chemical Collides with Another Truck, 5 Dead

A truck collided with other trucks and caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Friday morning, police said. Five people have lost their lives so far and 37 people have also sustained burn injuries in the incident. Fire brigades are at the spot, trying to bring the blaze under control.

Amit Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), while speaking to ANI, said, "A horrific accident and fire occurred in the Bhankrota area of Jaipur. The accident happened early today on the main Ajmer Road. Nearly two dozen vehicles caught fire, and many trucks and trolleys were burnt to ashes. The accident took place near a petrol pump in the Bhankrota area. "The fire started due to a collision involving several vehicles one after the other. Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire," SP Amit Kumar added.

Speaking on the Jaipur Ajmer highway accident today, He further explained, "This accident probably involved a gas tanker, which may have intensified the fire. Many nearby vehicles have also caught fire. Police, civil defence, and the fire brigade are working tirelessly to control the situation. There are some casualties; we are trying to ascertain the details."

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Issues Statement on Jaipur Petrol Pump Fire

"I am deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of civilian casualties in the gas tanker fire incident on Jaipur-Ajmer national highway. On receiving the information of the incident, I went to SMS Hospital and directed the doctors to immediately provide necessary medical facilities and take proper care of the injured. The rescue work by the administration is continuing unabated. The local administration and emergency services are working with full readiness. I pray to the Lord to grant the departed souls a place in his supreme abode, give the bereaved family the strength to bear this immense loss and provide speedy recovery to the injured.", posted CM Bhajan Lal on social media platform X on the Jaipur Ajmer Fire.