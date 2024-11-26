Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Assam Cabinet Renames Hojai HQ to Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar

Published 16:34 IST, November 26th 2024

BREAKING: Assam Cabinet Renames Hojai HQ to Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar

The Assam cabinet has renamed Hojai district's headquarters to Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar, restoring its earlier historical name.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Assam Cabinet Renames Hojai HQ to Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar | Image: PTI

Guwahati: The Assam cabinet on Tuesday decided to rename the Hojai district headquarters as Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The town's earlier name was Shankardeva Nagar.

"The state cabinet has decided to rename the district headquarters of Hojai district from 'Shankardeva Nagar' to 'Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar'," Sarma posted on 'X'.

Hojai was carved out of Nagaon as a separate district on August 15, 2015.

The state cabinet in its last meeting on November 19 had decided to change the name of Karimganj district in Barak valley to Sribhumi. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:34 IST, November 26th 2024

Recommended

Ancient 150-Year-Old Stepwell Uncovered in Sambhal During Excavation
India News
Australian Dad Introduces Virat Kohli To His Son In Most Adorable Way
SportFit
Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.