Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Bengaluru Techie’s Wife Nikita Singhania To Be Arrested, Say Sources

Published 18:05 IST, December 12th 2024

BREAKING: Bengaluru Techie’s Wife Nikita Singhania To Be Arrested, Say Sources

Wife of Bengaluru techie Atul Shubhash Nikita Singhania likely to be arrested on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru Techie’s Wife Nikita Singhania To Be Arrested, Say Sources | Image: R Bharat

New Delhi: Wife of Bengaluru techie Atul Shubhash Nikita Singhania likely to be arrested on Thursday, said sources. Karnataka police teams are currently in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh and Singhania is likely to be arrested and brought to Bengaluru. 
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:17 IST, December 12th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.