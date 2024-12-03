Big Mahayuti Meeting To Discuss Cabinet Roles Today, Eknath Shinde to Attend

Mumbai: All eyes are on Maharashtra where the name of the Chief Minister from among the victorious Mahayuti Alliance is yet to be announced. While the probable Maharashtra CM face will be BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, an official announcement is awaited. As per Republic sources, the long-due Mahayuti meeting is scheduled to take place today and Eknath Shinde will be attending it.\

Maharashtra CM Suspense: Key Mahayuti Meeting Today

According to Republic sources, amid the ongoing suspense over the name of the Maharashtra Chief Minister, a key Mahayuti meeting is scheduled to take place today after 3:00 pm. The meeting is being held to discuss the Maharashtra Cabinet roles across all members of the alliance - Ajit Pawar's NCP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Devendra Fadnavis' BJP.

Eknath Shinde to Attend Mahayuti Meeting Today

The sources have also revealed that Maharashtra's Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will also be attending the Mahayuti meeting today. Eknath Shinde, who is reportedly suffering from fever and throat ache and is recuperating in Thane, has been pushing the meeting for quite a few days now and will be present for the same today.

Tussle Over Maharashtra Cabinet - Who May Get What Portfolio

While no formal announcement about the Maharashtra CM or the members of the Cabinet have been made, there is an internal tussle over who will take what portfolio in the new Maharashtra Cabinet.

As per sources, Eknath Shinde was demanding some important portfolios including Home, Urban Development and Public Works Department in the Delhi meeting, however, BJP refused to give up the Home portfolio. BJP will keep the Home, Revenue, Energy, Rural Development, Water Resources, Housing, Forest, OBC ministry, Tourism, General Administration portfolios.

Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is likely to get Urban Development, Public Works, Industry, Education, Cultural, Water Supply, Health, Transport, State Excise portfolios. While Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is likely to get Finance, Women and Child Development, Minorities, Relief and Rehabilitation, Medical Education, Tribal Development, Food and Civil Supplies portfolios.

Take a look at the potential picks for the different portfolios in the Maharashtra Cabinet with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as the captain of the ship. Check portfolio-wise list…