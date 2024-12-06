BREAKING: Blast In Illegal Gas Warehouse In Lucknow, Several Injured

Lucknow: A massive explosion occurred at an illegal gas warehouse in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Friday. Several people have been injured in the incident. The blast occurred in Marda Pur Green City area in Lucknow's Dubagga during a gas cutting process.

According to reports, about half a dozen people were seriously injured in the incident. First response teams of medical and police have reached the spot and are carrying out rescue operation.