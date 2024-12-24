Congress Releases Second List For Delhi Polls, Fields Farhad From Jangpura, Mukesh From Uttam Nagar

Delhi Elections 2025: Congress on Tuesday released the second list of 26 candidates for Delhi elections. The party has fielded Farhad Suri from Jangpura and Mukesh Sharma from Uttam Nagar.

The Congress also fielded Satish Luthra from Shakur Basti, Rajesh Lilothia from Seemapuri (SC), Haji Mohammad Ishraq Khan from Babarpur, Rajesh Chauhan from Deoli (SC), Pradeep Kumar Upmanyu from Delhi Cantt and Sumit Sharma from Laxmi Nagar.

The Congress further fielded Sushant Mishra from Rithala, Hanuman Chauhan from Mangol Puri (SC), Satender Sharma from Tri Nagar, Rajender Namdhari from Moti Nagar, J.P. Panwar from Madipur (SC), Dharmpal Chandela from Rajouri Garden, Mukesh Sharma from Uttam Nagar and Raghuvinder Shokeen from Matiala.

The list of 26 candidates nominated also includes Vineet Yadav from Rajinder Nagar, Jitender Kochar from Malviya Nagar, Pushpa Singh from Mehrauli, Harsh Chaudhary from Sangam Vihar, Amardeep from Trilokpuri (SC), Akshay Kumar from Kondli (SC), Gurcharan Singh Raju from Krishna Nagar, Pramod Kumar Jayant from Gokalpur (SC) and P K Mishra from Karawal Nagar.

The Congress released its first list of 21 candidates on Thursday, fielding ex-MP Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi, setting up a contest between him and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal .

After the Congress' CEC meeting on Tuesday, the party's Delhi in-charge Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin told reporters, "Earlier the discussion happened in screening committee meeting, now a detailed seat-wise discussion happened in the CEC meeting. There are many seats that have been cleared by the CEC. There some pending seats. We will be releasing the list soon." When asked about the names of candidates on some prominent seats of Delhi, he said, "All 70 seats are important for us. We will try to fight strongly on all seats." Sources said the Congress will also keep social balance in mind in this list.

Former Delhi government minister Asim Khan may be given a ticket from Matia Mahal and former MLA Devendra Sehrawat from Bijwasan. Both these leaders have left the Aam Aadmi Party and joined the Congress.