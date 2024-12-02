Search icon
  • Consensus in Parliament on Constitution Debate Between Govt, Oppn After Days of Deadlock

Published 15:49 IST, December 2nd 2024

Consensus in Parliament on Constitution Debate Between Govt, Oppn After Days of Deadlock

Constitution Debate: The debates will be held on November 13th and 14th in the Lok Sabha and on November 16th and 17th in the Rajya Sabha.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Debate On Constitution In Lok Sabha On December 13 And 14 | Image: Sansad TV

New Delhi: MPs of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have agreed for a debate on the Constitution to commemorate its 75th year of adoption.  The debates will be held on November 13th and 14th in LS, and on November 16th and 17th in RS. 

The move comes after the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and his Lok Sabha counterpart Rahul Gandhi , requested dedicated sessions to reflect on the Constitution's relevance, citing recent national developments. Both leaders emphasized the need for a thorough examination of the nation's adherence to constitutional values.

“Time should be allotted so that we can discuss the good things about the Constitution and also address the wrongs happening today,” Kharge said to PTI. He stressed that these sessions would provide an opportunity to reaffirm the core principles of democracy and justice as enshrined in the Constitution. The request was made in letters to the presiding officers of both Houses, and Kharge expressed anticipation for a constructive response from the government.

This announcement follows the country's celebration of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on November 26. 

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh also questioned if the Preamble of the Constitution is being implemented in letter and spirit. "Are people getting justice, liberty? Is there freedom of expression? Where is fraternity? Only bowing to the Constitution will not lead to it being followed," he said.

Referring to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas, Sabka Prayaas', Singh said, "It will happen when confidence is instilled in every citizen from every community. Mr Prime Minister, follow what you are saying. Practice before you preach".

"Incidents like Sambhal are repeatedly occurring. I am surprised that even Supreme Court judges and our retired Justice Chandrachud overlook the laws of this country and state that surveys are permitted as it is a matter of faith... Every individual in this country has equal rights to practice their religion and faith. The growing disharmony is a threat to the nation," Singh told PTI.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said there is precedence of debates being held in Parliament on occasions like the 125th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, and the 75th anniversary of Bharat Chhodo Andolan (Quit India Movement).

"We want both Houses to have a debate on the Constitution for two days so that all MPs get an opportunity to show their dedication to the Constitution and the country can see it," Gogoi told PTI.
"So both Leader of Opposition in both Houses have written to the Chair on this... It will send a good message to the country. We have discussed with all opposition leaders," he said.

According to sources, Congress Lok Sabha MPs K Suresh, Gaurav Gogoi and Manickam Tagore had also met Speaker Om Birla over the demand. 

Updated 17:07 IST, December 2nd 2024

Rahul Gandhi Congress

