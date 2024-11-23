BREAKING: Fadnavis To Reach BJP HQs At 3 PM, Before Heading To Nagpur

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra is emerging as a CM face for the state and is expected to visit the BJP HQs today at 3:00 pm.

Devendra Fadnavis to Arrive at BJP HQs Today

Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to arrive at the BJP Headquarters at 3 pm, after which he will leave for Nagpur. Currently, he is in a meeting with key party leaders, including Piyush Goyal, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Rahul Narwekar.

BJP leaders including Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal are calling up Devendra Fadnavis to congratulate him and the latter will also be going to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Headquarters at 3:00 pm today before heading to Nagpur.

Will Devendra Fadnavis Be Next Maharashtra CM?

As counting of votes is underway in Maharashtra , BJP senior leader Pravin Darekar has said that the Chief Minister will be elected from the single largest party and according to the current trends, the BJP is emerging as the biggest party, therefore, Devendra Fadnavis will be back as Maharashtra CM.

Talking to reporters, BJP MLC Darekar said, "Based on the current trends, I believe that the BJP will be the single largest party and Devendra Fadnavis should become the chief minister. The election was contested under his leadership, and he called for a 'dharma yuddha' in these assembly polls." "I cannot express my gratitude to people," he said.