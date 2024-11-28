Search icon
Published 16:26 IST, November 28th 2024

BREAKING: Earthquake Strikes Kashmir Valley

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck Afghanistan on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Earthquake Strikes Kashmir Valley | Image: Unsplash/Representative

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck Afghanistan on Thursday but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said. The tremors were also felt in the Kashmir Valley. 

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
 

Updated 16:35 IST, November 28th 2024

