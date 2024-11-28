Published 16:26 IST, November 28th 2024
BREAKING: Earthquake Strikes Kashmir Valley
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck Afghanistan on Thursday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Earthquake Strikes Kashmir Valley | Image: Unsplash/Representative
New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck Afghanistan on Thursday but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said. The tremors were also felt in the Kashmir Valley.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 16:35 IST, November 28th 2024