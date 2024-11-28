Published 21:32 IST, November 28th 2024
BREAKING: Eknath Shinde’s Big Statement Ahead of Meet With PM Modi
Ahead of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that the meeting will be regarding the CM face.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Eknath Shinde’s Big Statement Ahead of Meet With PM Modi | Image: PTI
Maharashtra government formation: Ahead of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that the meeting will be regarding the CM face. As he reached Delhi, CM Shinde while speaking to reporters said, “Will discuss it. Sunil Tatkare will also attend the meeting. All will discuss on the CM face of Maharashtra.”
Updated 21:32 IST, November 28th 2024