Farewell, Dr Manmohan Singh: Former PM Cremated With Full State Honours, Thousands Pay Tribute

New Delhi: New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26 at the age of 92, was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday. His demise marked the end of an era, and leaders from across the political spectrum came together to pay their last respects.

Emotional Farewell at AICC Headquarters

The day began at the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road, where Singh’s mortal remains were kept for leaders, party workers, and well-wishers to offer their tributes. The atmosphere was somber yet filled with gratitude for Singh’s immense contribution to the nation.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the homage, joined by senior Congress leaders like P. Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, and others.

Final Journey to Nigambodh Ghat

By 11:30 am, Singh’s flower-decked funeral vehicle departed from the Congress headquarters for Nigambodh Ghat. Hundreds of supporters walked alongside the procession, creating an emotional atmosphere as they bid farewell to the former prime minister.

Rahul Gandhi and Singh’s family, including his wife Gursharan Kaur and one of their daughters, accompanied the procession. Gursharan Kaur laid a wreath on her husband’s body, expressing her final farewell.

Leaders from Across Parties Pay Tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Home Minister Amit Shah , and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed their condolences and paid thier final respect to the man credited with shaping India’s economic reforms. Amit Shah praised Singh’s role in steering India’s economy, while Rajnath Singh remembered him as a leader of humility and vision.

At Nigambodh Ghat, political leaders, including BJP and Congress representatives, stood together to honour Singh during his final rites. Union ministers and dignitaries joined the family and supporters, reflecting the respect Singh commanded across party lines.

Manmohan Singh's Political and Personal Life

An economist, Dr Singh served as the prime minister of India under Congress-led UPA governments for two consecutive terms i.e. in 2004 and 2009. He also held the post of finance minister in the Narasimha Rao government of 1991 which made the Indian economy 'liberalised' and gave the Indian economy a boost.

Born in Gah village in West Punjab (now in Pakistan) on September 26, 1932, the former PM's life was a testament to service, scholarship, and leadership.

Singh received a master’s degree in economics from Panjab University in Chandigarh and later earned a doctorate from the University of Oxford.

Throughout his life, Singh held several key positions in several sectors of the government.

From 1972 to 1987, he held different posts including that of the chief economic adviser finance secretary, RBI governor and deputy chairman of the Planning Commission (India). He also served as the Alternate Governor for India at the Asian Development Bank and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and Member (Finance) at the Atomic Energy and Space Commission.

Manmohan Singh: The 2-Time PM

Having served as PM from May 22, 2004, to May 26, 2014, Singh's legacy will forever be remembered for the historic economic reforms introduced during his tenure as Finance Minister in 1991 when he liberalised an Indian economy which was staring at a huge crisis.