Published 12:57 IST, December 23rd 2024

Gas Leak at Pharma Plant in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli, 2 Critical

An incident of gas leak has been reported in a pharma plant in Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh resulting in the hospitalisation of two people; they are critical.

Reported by: Asian News International
H2S Gas Leak in Andhra Pharma Plant, 2 Critical - Representative Image | Image: Shutterstock

Andhra Pradesh: Two persons have been admitted to hospital after a suspected gas leak incident at a private company located in the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parawada Mandal, Anakapalli, on Monday morning.

The explosion of poisonous gas resulted in injuries to four individuals, with two reported to be in critical condition. The victims were shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Anakapalli District Collector Vijay Krishnan said, "Two people inhaled gas after hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas leaked at Rakshitha Drugs Private Limited at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City. The two injured were shifted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment."

Full details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:57 IST, December 23rd 2024

