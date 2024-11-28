Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 16:34 IST, November 28th 2024

BREAKING: GRAP-4 To Stay In Delhi Until Monday, Schools Exempted

BREAKING: GRAP-4 To Stay In Delhi Until Monday, Schools Exempted

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Pollution | Image: X

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that all measures under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR will remain in force until December 2. The apex court made an exception for schools, stating that GRAP IV restrictions will not apply to educational institutions.

The court announced the continuation of these emergency pollution control measures as part of its efforts to address the severe air quality levels in the region. It also scheduled the next hearing in the matter for December 2, during which the measures will be reviewed.

For the unversed, GRAP IV includes stringent actions such as a complete ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities, curbs on industries operating on non-clean fuels, and restrictions on vehicular movement. These measures are implemented when the Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses the "Severe Plus" category.

The court's decision comes as Delhi-NCR continues to grapple with hazardous pollution levels, driven by factors such as stubble burning, vehicular emissions, and unfavorable weather conditions.

Earlier in the day, a group of students and their parents held a protest near Parliament, urging political leaders to address the problem of Delhi's deteriorating air quality. The protesters gathered under a "Saanson Ke Liye Sansad Chalo" banner.

"We are deeply worried about how we will provide clean air to our children and the next generation if the situation continues to worsen," one of the parents at the protest said.

Among the protesters was nine-year-old Meera Purnima Vutts. She said, "My father and I cough constantly due to the pollution. Some of my other family members are also experiencing health issues because of it." Bhavreen Kandhari, an environmentalist present at the protest, stressed the severity of the issue.

She said, "This is both a request and a reminder to the MPs that the city is choking. Every child is suffering. A recent survey showed that every third customer at chemist shops is a parent seeking medicines for their child." "Many children are dependent on nebulisers and antibiotics. The polluted air is robbing 12 years of their lives. We urge the government to bring clean air into the national conversation, take decisive action, and demonstrate the political will to protect us. After all, we elected our representatives to speak for us," she added.

The protesters raised placards with messages of "Save Our Children's Lungs", "My Right to Breathe", and "Act on Air Pollution Now" to emphasise the urgency of the situation.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:45 IST, November 28th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.