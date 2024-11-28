BREAKING: GRAP-4 To Stay In Delhi Until Monday, Schools Exempted

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that all measures under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR will remain in force until December 2. The apex court made an exception for schools, stating that GRAP IV restrictions will not apply to educational institutions.

The court announced the continuation of these emergency pollution control measures as part of its efforts to address the severe air quality levels in the region. It also scheduled the next hearing in the matter for December 2, during which the measures will be reviewed.

For the unversed, GRAP IV includes stringent actions such as a complete ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities, curbs on industries operating on non-clean fuels, and restrictions on vehicular movement. These measures are implemented when the Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses the "Severe Plus" category.

The court's decision comes as Delhi-NCR continues to grapple with hazardous pollution levels, driven by factors such as stubble burning, vehicular emissions, and unfavorable weather conditions.

Earlier in the day, a group of students and their parents held a protest near Parliament, urging political leaders to address the problem of Delhi's deteriorating air quality. The protesters gathered under a "Saanson Ke Liye Sansad Chalo" banner.

"We are deeply worried about how we will provide clean air to our children and the next generation if the situation continues to worsen," one of the parents at the protest said.

Among the protesters was nine-year-old Meera Purnima Vutts. She said, "My father and I cough constantly due to the pollution. Some of my other family members are also experiencing health issues because of it." Bhavreen Kandhari, an environmentalist present at the protest, stressed the severity of the issue.

She said, "This is both a request and a reminder to the MPs that the city is choking. Every child is suffering. A recent survey showed that every third customer at chemist shops is a parent seeking medicines for their child." "Many children are dependent on nebulisers and antibiotics. The polluted air is robbing 12 years of their lives. We urge the government to bring clean air into the national conversation, take decisive action, and demonstrate the political will to protect us. After all, we elected our representatives to speak for us," she added.