Published 15:52 IST, December 4th 2024

Have Urged Eknath Shinde To Be Part of Mahayuti Govt, Says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Devendra Fadnavis said that he had “Urged Eknath Shinde to be part of the Mahayuti government.”

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Have Urged Eknath Shinde To Be Part of Mahayuti Govt, Says Fadnavis | Image: X

Maharashtra Government Formation: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis , all set to become Maharashtra Chief Minister for the third time, while addressing the media said that he had “Urged Eknath Shinde to be part of the Mahayuti government."

He also underlined the challenges before the new government and said the real struggle lies in fulfilling the people's expectations.

Speaking after being elected as leader of the state BJP legislature party ahead of Thursday's swearing-in ceremony, he also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for placing faith in him.

"Our responsibility has increased. We need to work harder. The struggle ahead is about meeting the expectations people have from us. We must work in tandem with our allies to achieve this," he said. The Bharatiya Janata Party had the people's mandate in 2019 but "it was taken away", he said, apparently referring to the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray severing its ties with the BJP over the chief minister's post and forming government in alliance with the Congress and undivided NCP.

"For the first two and a half years, we faced targeted opposition, but not a single MLA left us. We came to power in 2022, and now, we have achieved a thumping majority in this election," said the 54-year-old politician from Nagpur.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fadnavis said, "I thank the prime minister for selecting someone like me, who has worked as a party worker, to serve in this role three times. Ek hain to safe hai, aur Modi hain to Mumkin hai (United we are safe, and with Modi, everything is possible)." 

The new Mahayuti government of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar -led Nationalist Congress Party would be sworn in at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Thursday following the coalition's landslide victory in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:33 IST, December 4th 2024

Narendra Modi Devendra Fadnavis Eknath Shinde Ajit Pawar BJP Maharashtra

