Ensure Hindus' Safety: India Reacts Strongly As Bangladesh Jails Iskcon Seer Chinmoy Prabhu

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday reacted strongly over the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent seers of ISKCON Bangladesh .

In a statement, the MEA said, "We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples."

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das."

It added, "We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression."

Prabhu Denied Bail, Protests Erupts Across Dhaka

The Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate Court rejected the bail plea of Chimoy Krishna Das and also upheld the sedition case filed against him earlier this month amid the ongoing tensions over minority rights in the South Asian country.

Chinmoy Prabhu was arrested by the Dhaka Police’s Detective Branch on November 25 at the city airport.

As per the latest information, the religious seer has been kept in the courtroom for now.

Following Prabhu's arrest, protests broke out in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh, where several people were injured.

Isckon Seeks India's Intervention

The ISKCON temple authorities have urged the Indian government to intervene in this matter and speak to the Government of Bangladesh to convey that it was a "peace-loving Bhakti movement."

In a post on X, the temple authorities said, "We have come across disturbing reports that Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh, has been detained by the Dhaka police."

"It is outrageous to make baseless allegations that ISKCON has anything to do with terrorism anywhere in the world. ISKCON, Inc. urges the Government of India to take immediate steps and speak to the Government of Bangladesh and convey that we are a peace-loving Bhakti movement."

"We want the Government of Bangladesh to release Chinmoy Krishna Das immediately. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of these devotees," he added.