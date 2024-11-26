Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Ensure Hindus' Safety: India Reacts Strongly As Bangladesh Jails Iskcon Seer Chinmoy Prabhu

Published 14:01 IST, November 26th 2024

Ensure Hindus' Safety: India Reacts Strongly As Bangladesh Jails Iskcon Seer Chinmoy Prabhu

Following Prabhu's arrest, protests broke out in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh, where several people were injured.

Reported by: Digital Desk
India Reacts Strongly to Iskcon Seer Chinmoy Prabhu's Arrest in Bangladesh, Calls for Hindus' Safety | Image: X

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday reacted strongly over the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent seers of ISKCON Bangladesh .

In a statement, the MEA said, "We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples."

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das."

It added, "We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression."

Prabhu Denied Bail, Protests Erupts Across Dhaka

The Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate Court rejected the bail plea of Chimoy Krishna Das and also upheld the sedition case filed against him earlier this month amid the ongoing tensions over minority rights in the South Asian country.

Chinmoy Prabhu was arrested by the Dhaka Police’s Detective Branch on November 25 at the city airport.

As per the latest information, the religious seer has been kept in the courtroom for now.

Following Prabhu's arrest, protests broke out in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh, where several people were injured.

Isckon Seeks India's Intervention

The ISKCON temple authorities have urged the Indian government to intervene in this matter and speak to the Government of Bangladesh to convey that it was a "peace-loving Bhakti movement."

In a post on X, the temple authorities said, "We have come across disturbing reports that Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh, has been detained by the Dhaka police."

"It is outrageous to make baseless allegations that ISKCON has anything to do with terrorism anywhere in the world. ISKCON, Inc. urges the Government of India to take immediate steps and speak to the Government of Bangladesh and convey that we are a peace-loving Bhakti movement."

"We want the Government of Bangladesh to release Chinmoy Krishna Das immediately. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of these devotees," he added.

 

 

(This is a breaking copy, more details are to be added)
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:33 IST, November 26th 2024

Bangladesh

Recommended

Ancient 150-Year-Old Stepwell Uncovered in Sambhal During Excavation
India News
Australian Dad Introduces Virat Kohli To His Son In Most Adorable Way
SportFit
Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.