Landmark Touchdown: First Commercial Test Flight At Jewar International Airport in Noida

Noida: Noida's Jewar International Airport has conducted its first flight validation successfully as IndiGo's test flight has landed at the Noida Airport. The airport is set for a commercial opening in April 2025. Visuals of the same are being circulated on social media…

IndiGo Test Flight Successfully Lands at Jewar International Airport

A flight validation test was conducted at the Jewar International Airport in Noida today, which is located in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district. IndiGo's test flight landed successfully on the runway of Noida Airport. The airport aims to begin operations for public by April next year. The airport will boost connectivity and will be the second major airport in the Delhi-NCR region.

When Will the Noida Airport Open for the Public?

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) has confirmed that Jewar Airport will commence operations on April 17, 2025, offering an initial 30 flights to different locations.NIAL has also shared that its partner airlines, IndiGo and Akasa Air, are in discussions with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding domestic routes and with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for international connections.

Originally planned to launch in September 2023, Jewar Airport will soon become the second airport in the Delhi-NCR region and will initially provide up to 65 daily flights, including 62 domestic, two international, and one cargo route. Once operational, it aims to become one of the largest airports in Asia and the fourth largest globally.

As per reports, the first international flights will connect to Singapore, Dubai, and Zurich, with Zurich being significant as the headquarters of the airport’s concessionaire. Domestically, the airport will serve major cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Dehradun, and Hubli.

Jewar International Airport: Expansion Plan