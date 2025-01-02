Published 13:43 IST, January 2nd 2025
Earthquake of 3.1 Magnitude Strikes Assam's Churachandpur
An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude has struck Churachandpur in Manipur today, on the second day of the new year.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Manipur Earthquake Today | Image: Unsplash/Representative
Churachandpur: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Churachandpur, Manipur, on Thursday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.
The earthquake occurred at 12:35 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 24.53° N and Longitude 93.72° E, it said.
"EQ of M: 3.1, On: 02/01/2025 12:35:14 IST, Lat: 24.53 N, Long: 93.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur," NCS posted on X.
Further details are awaited.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 13:43 IST, January 2nd 2025