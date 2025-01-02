Search icon
Published 13:43 IST, January 2nd 2025

Earthquake of 3.1 Magnitude Strikes Assam's Churachandpur

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude has struck Churachandpur in Manipur today, on the second day of the new year.

Reported by: Asian News International
Manipur Earthquake Today | Image: Unsplash/Representative

Churachandpur: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Churachandpur, Manipur, on Thursday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at 12:35 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 24.53° N and Longitude 93.72° E, it said.

"EQ of M: 3.1, On: 02/01/2025 12:35:14 IST, Lat: 24.53 N, Long: 93.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur," NCS posted on X.

Further details are awaited. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

