Earthquake of 3.1 Magnitude Strikes Assam's Churachandpur

Churachandpur: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Churachandpur, Manipur, on Thursday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at 12:35 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 24.53° N and Longitude 93.72° E, it said.

"EQ of M: 3.1, On: 02/01/2025 12:35:14 IST, Lat: 24.53 N, Long: 93.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur," NCS posted on X.

Further details are awaited.