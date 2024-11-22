Maoists Kill Two People in Telangana on Suspicion of Being Police Informers

Mulugu: Two people were killed by Maoists on suspicion of being police informers in a village in Mulugu district, an official statement said on Friday.

A group of five Maoists attacked Ooka Ramesh, secretary of Penugolu village, at his home with knives. When his wife tried to intervene, they overpowered her and continued the assault before fleeing.

Ramesh was rushed to Eturunagaram Government Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival, authorities reported.

Earlier, Maoists had murdered another villager, Ooka Arjun, at his home. A note found at the scene blamed both victims for being police informers and was signed by Shantha, Secretary of the Vajedu Venkatapur Area Committee.

Mulugu Superintendent of Police Shabareesh visited the location, and an investigation is currently underway, an official statement said.

10 Maoists Killed In Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile, in an encounter between the Maoists and the District Reserve Guard (DRG), 10 Maoists were killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. Apart from this, weapons have been recovered and a search operation is also underway.

In a latest, P Sundarraj, the IG Bastar has issued a statement revealing that 10 Maoists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces.

The statement reads, “10 naxals killed in an encounter with DRG in southern Sukma, Chhattisgarh. INSAS, AK-47, SLR & several other weapons recovered. Search operation is underway.”