Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65| VIDEO

Noida: A massive fire erupted in a private company in Sector 65 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. As per the police, around 15 fire tenders and 75 firefighters are present at the site and efforts are underway to douse the fire, which broke out in the basement of an electronics company in Block A of Sector 65.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

DCP Shakti Mohan Awasthi said, "Fire broke out in an electronics company in Sector 65. Police have reached the spot. 15 fire tenders are carrying out operations to douse the fire..."

"Around 15 vehicles and 75 firefighters are present at the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire," Noida DCP Avasthy said.

Further are details awaited.