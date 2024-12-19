Published 18:57 IST, December 19th 2024
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Silk Factory in Srinagar, Dousing Operations Underway
A massive fire broke out at a silk factory in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Thursday, an official said.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire breaks out at silk factory in Srinagar | Image: Republic
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.
This is a developing story, and further details are awaited in the incident.
Updated 18:57 IST, December 19th 2024