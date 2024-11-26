Search icon
  • BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out on 15th Floor of Vertex Society in Mumbai’s Kalyan

Published 19:44 IST, November 26th 2024

BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out on 15th Floor of Vertex Society in Mumbai’s Kalyan

A massive fire broke out in a flat on the 15th floor of the Vertex Society, a high-profile residential complex in the Adharwadi area of Kalyan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out on 15th Floor of Vertex Society in Mumbai’s Kalyan | Image: Republic

Kalyan: A massive fire broke out in a flat on the 15th floor of the Vertex Society, a high-profile residential complex in the Adharwadi area of Kalyan. The blaze, which quickly spread to an adjacent flat, caused panic among residents.  

Upon receiving the alert, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) dispatched five fire brigade vehicles to the site. Firefighters are working tirelessly to control the flames and prevent further damage.  

So far, 5 to 7 people have been safely rescued from the affected area.

This is a developing story, more details are still awaited…
 

Updated 19:44 IST, November 26th 2024

