BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out on 15th Floor of Vertex Society in Mumbai’s Kalyan
A massive fire broke out in a flat on the 15th floor of the Vertex Society, a high-profile residential complex in the Adharwadi area of Kalyan.
Kalyan: A massive fire broke out in a flat on the 15th floor of the Vertex Society, a high-profile residential complex in the Adharwadi area of Kalyan. The blaze, which quickly spread to an adjacent flat, caused panic among residents.
Upon receiving the alert, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) dispatched five fire brigade vehicles to the site. Firefighters are working tirelessly to control the flames and prevent further damage.
So far, 5 to 7 people have been safely rescued from the affected area.
This is a developing story, more details are still awaited…
