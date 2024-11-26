Search icon
  • Missile Scientist Dr Jaiteerth Raghavendra Appointed As New Chief of BrahMos Aerospace

Published 22:01 IST, November 26th 2024

Missile Scientist Dr Jaiteerth Raghavendra Appointed As New Chief of BrahMos Aerospace

Eminent missile scientist Dr Jaiteerth Raghavendra Josh has been appointed as the new chief of BrahMos Aerospace.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Missile Scientist Dr Jaiteerth Raghavendra Appointed As New Chief of BrahMos Aerospace | Image: ANI

New Delhi, India: Dr. Jaiteerth Raghavendra Joshi, a distinguished missile scientist, has been named the new chief of BrahMos Aerospace, a joint India-Russia defense corporation known for its advanced cruise missile systems. Dr. Joshi will officially assume his position on December 1, succeeding Atul Dinkar Rane, who has led the organization since 2021.  

BrahMos Aerospace, headquartered in New Delhi, was established as a joint venture between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya. The name "BrahMos" is derived from the Brahmaputra River in India and the Moskva River in Russia, symbolizing the partnership between the two nations.  

The corporation is renowned for manufacturing the BrahMos missile, a supersonic cruise missile capable of achieving speeds of Mach 2.8 and boasting a range of 800 kilometers. The company is also developing the BrahMos-II, a hypersonic missile that is expected to significantly enhance India's defense capabilities.  

BrahMos has become a vital asset for India's defense exports. In January 2022, India secured a landmark $375 million agreement with the Philippines to supply three missile batteries, launchers, and related equipment. By April 2024, India delivered the first batch of the system, marking a significant milestone in its defense export strategy.  

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:35 IST, November 26th 2024

