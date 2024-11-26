Missile Scientist Dr Jaiteerth Raghavendra Appointed As New Chief of BrahMos Aerospace

New Delhi, India: Dr. Jaiteerth Raghavendra Joshi, a distinguished missile scientist, has been named the new chief of BrahMos Aerospace, a joint India-Russia defense corporation known for its advanced cruise missile systems. Dr. Joshi will officially assume his position on December 1, succeeding Atul Dinkar Rane, who has led the organization since 2021.

BrahMos Aerospace, headquartered in New Delhi, was established as a joint venture between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya. The name "BrahMos" is derived from the Brahmaputra River in India and the Moskva River in Russia, symbolizing the partnership between the two nations.

The corporation is renowned for manufacturing the BrahMos missile, a supersonic cruise missile capable of achieving speeds of Mach 2.8 and boasting a range of 800 kilometers. The company is also developing the BrahMos-II, a hypersonic missile that is expected to significantly enhance India's defense capabilities.