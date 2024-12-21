4 Family Members Including 2 Children Killed in Fire at Their House in Dewas, MP

Dewas: Four members of a family, among them two children, were killed in a fire that broke out at a milk parlour-cum-house in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The blaze erupted on the premises in the Nayapura area around 4.45 am, an official said.

"We received information about a fire in a milk parlour in Nayapura, and a family was living in the same premises," Nahar Darwaja police station in-charge Manju Yadav told PTI.

She said the victims, a couple and their two children, died of suffocation and burn injuries.

A team from the fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.