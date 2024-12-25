Published 07:22 IST, December 25th 2024
Key NDA Meeting at JP Nadda's Residence Today, Discussion Likely over Ambedkar Row | LIVE
Leaders of the BJP and NDA are likely to hold a meeting today at JP Nadda's Residence.
Leaders of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are likely to hold a meeting today at BJP President, JP Nadda's residence for a discussion over Ambedkar row. The NDA members are likely to reply to Congress on the Ambedkar row. They may also discuss about the One Nation One Election (ONOE) and Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
07:28 IST, December 25th 2024
Delhi Airport Issues Advisory
Flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected and the passengers are requested to contact the airline for updated flight information: Delhi Airport
07:19 IST, December 25th 2024
Naidu Arrives in Delhi, Likely to Meet Modi on Dec 25
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu arrived in the national capital on Tuesday to attend the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief is scheduled to participate in a meeting of all NDA chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, according to official sources. Naidu is also likely to meet Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah separately to discuss issues pertinent to the state, sources said.
07:17 IST, December 25th 2024
Ambulance Carrying Bodies of Khalistani Terrorists From Up to Punjab Met With an Accident, Hit by an Unknown Vehicle
Three terrorists of Khalistan Zindabad Force were killed in an encounter with a joint team of Punjab Police and Uttar Pradesh Police in Puranpur, Pilibhit. Two AK-47 rifles, two pistols and a large quantity of live cartridges were recovered from them.
Updated 07:45 IST, December 25th 2024