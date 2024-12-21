Published 06:52 IST, December 21st 2024
'A Mini-India Before Me' Says PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his historic two-day Kuwait visit from today; he is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Gulf nation in 43 years. This visit will help in strengthening ties between the two nations and will be a fresh chapter for India-Kuwait bilateral relations. All related updates here…
Apart from PM Modi's two-day Kuwait visit which begins today, focus will also remain on the latest updates in the Rahul Gandhi Assaultgate Controversy, Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case, the Sambhal issue and other important news events.
23:38 IST, December 21st 2024
India condemns attack on German Christmas market
India on Saturday condemned the "horrific and senseless" attack on a Christmas market in eastern German city of Magdeburg that left at least five people, including a nine-year-old, dead and nearly 200 injured.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian mission in Germany is in contact with the Indians injured in the attack and is rendering all possible assistance.
According to local authorities, a 50-year-old man drove his car into crowds at the Christmas market on Friday evening.
"We condemn the horrific and senseless attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
23:28 IST, December 21st 2024
Rescue Operation Underway After Multi-Storey Building Collapses in Mohali
Rescue operation by the personnel of the Indian Army and NDRF is underway after a multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali.
23:11 IST, December 21st 2024
PM Modi Attends Opening of 26th Arabian Gulf Cup in Kuwait as 'Guest of Honour'
MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal tweets, "A grand start to the Arabian Gulf Cup - football tournament in Kuwait. PM Narendra Modi joined the Amir, Crown Prince & PM of Kuwait as ‘Guest of Honour’ at the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup in Kuwait. PM joined the Kuwaiti leadership in celebration of sports & longstanding friendship between India & Kuwait."
22:44 IST, December 21st 2024
Union Minister Jitendra Singh Highlights Hydro-Electric Projects, Employment Opportunities for Doda-Kishtwar
On development projects for Doda-Kishtwar region, Union Minister Jitendra Singh says, "Hydro-electric projects will reach 8000 megawatts in the next 3-4 years. The requirement of the whole J&K is around 3,500-4000 megawatts... We will be in a state to provide electricity outside the region as well. It will provide employment opportunities to 20,000-25,000 people... Chattergala tunnel will be a game changer. In 5-6 hours you can reach Dalhousie from Doda."
22:12 IST, December 21st 2024
J-K Police inspects vendors to curb misuse of SIM cards in Valley
J-K Police on Saturday conducted a comprehensive inspection of SIM card vendors in several districts of Kashmir to prevent their misuse and ensure strict compliance with the established regulations, officials said.
The drives were carried out in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Budgam, Pulwama and Bandipora districts of the Valley, a police spokesman said.
The initiative is aimed to ensure that SIM cards are issued strictly in accordance with the prescribed rules, he said.
Special teams from each police station in all the five zones of Srinagar district were deployed to carry out the drive within their respective jurisdictions.
On the first day of the drive, scrutiny of more than 100 SIM card vendors was conducted to verify that cards are being issued only to individuals with genuine credentials, the spokesman said.
The drive is part of an ongoing effort to promote lawful usage of SIM cards and strengthen accountability of the vendors, he said.
22:11 IST, December 21st 2024
PM Modi attends opening ceremony of Arabian Gulf Cup in Kuwait
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup as the chief guest at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium here, on his two-day visit to the Gulf nation, the first for any Indian Prime Minister in 43 years.
Kuwait was scheduled to play Oman in the opening game of the eight-team tournament.
Modi is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Earlier, addressing a large gathering of the Indian community at a special event ‘Hala Modi’ at the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex in the city, Modi praised the diaspora's contribution to global growth and said that India has the potential to become the “skill capital of the world”.
“Every year, hundreds of Indians come to Kuwait. You have added an Indian touch to Kuwaiti society. You have filled the canvas of Kuwait with the colors of Indian skills. You have mixed the essence of India's talent, technology, and tradition in Kuwait,” Modi said.
The prime minister expressed happiness about the presence of Indians from diverse corners of the country in the gulf nation and called it a “mini-Hindustan.” Modi is set to meet the Emir, the Crown Prince, and the Prime Minister of Kuwait on Sunday.
21:40 IST, December 21st 2024
Chhattisgarh CM Highlights PM Modi's 100-Day TB Campaign, 11 Lakh Screened
Chattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai says, "..PM Narendra Modi has started a 100-day campaign against TB... More than 11 lakh people have been screened, more than 700 camps have been set up, and 21 vehicles are working on this..."
21:26 IST, December 21st 2024
Rescue Operation Underway After Multi-Storey Building Collapse in Mohali, Punjab
Rescue operation by NDRF and other agencies underway after a multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali.
21:03 IST, December 21st 2024
Civil Aviation Minister Inaugurates 'Udaan Yaatri Cafe' at Kolkata Airport's Centenary Celebrations
Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu inaugurates 'Udaan Yaatri Cafe' as he attends the centenary celebrations of Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. The airport completes 100 years of flight operations, today.
20:47 IST, December 21st 2024
Kuwaiti singer Mubarak Al Rashed sings 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha' after attending 'hala Modi'
Kuwaiti singer Mubarak Al Rashed sings 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha' after attending PM Modi's community event Hala Modi at Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex in Kuwait.
20:32 IST, December 21st 2024
PM Modi tweets, 'Thank you Kuwait. I’m delighted by the wonderful welcome.'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the diaspora has filled Kuwait’s canvas with the colours of Indian skills and assured that India has the manpower, skills and technology needed by a 'New Kuwait'.
20:07 IST, December 21st 2024
Indian manpower, skills will help build 'New Kuwait': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the diaspora has filled Kuwait’s canvas with the colours of Indian skills and assured that India has the manpower, skills and technology needed by a 'New Kuwait'.
Modi, who is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was addressing a gathering of the Indian community here.
His visit to Kuwait is the first for any Indian Prime Minister to this Gulf nation in 43 years.
“It takes you four hours to reach here from India but it took four decades for an Indian PM to travel to Kuwait,” he said.
Greeting the gathering for the series of festivals that would be celebrated over next few weeks, Modi said, “You all have come from different parts of India, but looking at all of you, it feels like a mini India has gathered here.” “Every year, hundreds of Indians come to Kuwait; you have added Indian touch to Kuwaiti society. You have filled Kuwait’s canvas with colours of Indian skills, mixed with the essence of India's talent, technology and tradition,” he added.
India has manpower, skills and technology needed by 'New Kuwait', he added.
19:39 IST, December 21st 2024
'Today, the world is celebrating the first 'World Meditation Day', says PM Modi
PM Modi at the Community Event #HalaModi, says, "Today, December 21, 2024, the world is celebrating the first 'World Meditation Day'. It is dedicated to India's thousand years of tradition of meditation...'
19:33 IST, December 21st 2024
"This is a special moment for me..", says PM Modi
Addressing the community program 'Hala Modi', Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "This is a special moment for me. After 43 years, more than four decades, an Indian Prime Minister has come to Kuwait. It takes four hours to reach Kuwait from India but it took four decades for the Prime Minister..."
19:29 IST, December 21st 2024
“Kuwait's pearls have been as precious as diamonds for India.”, PM Modi said in ‘Hala Modi’ event
“Kuwait's pearls have been as precious as diamonds for India.” PM Modi said in ‘Hala Modi’ event.
"Today, Indian jewelry is renowned globally, and Kuwait's pearls significantly contribute to its legacy." He added.
"In Gujarat, elders often share stories of Kuwaiti traders traveling to and from India in past centuries." He added.
19:20 IST, December 21st 2024
"It is a relationship shaped by the ocean, love, business, and trade.", said PM Modi
“The relationship between India and Kuwait is one of civilizations, rooted in shared history and culture." said PM Modi.
"It is a relationship shaped by the ocean, love, business, and trade.", said PM Modi.
“India and Kuwait are geographically connected, situated on opposite sides of the Arabian Sea.” said PM Modi.
"The connection between the two nations is not just about diplomacy but also about heartfelt bonds." said PM Modi.
“Historically, a variety of goods were traded from India to Kuwait, including rice, tea, spices, and wood.” said PM Modi.
19:16 IST, December 21st 2024
"Every part of India – North, South, East, West – is represented at this event.", said PM Modi
"Every part of India – North, South, East, West – is represented at this event.", said PM Modi.
19:15 IST, December 21st 2024
"I am at this event only to celebrate the Indian community in Kuwait", said PM Modi
"I am at this event only to celebrate the Indian community in Kuwait", said PM Modi in ‘Hala Modi’ event.
19:13 IST, December 21st 2024
'Doctors, nurses, and engineers building next gen infra in Kuwait' says PM Modi
'Doctors, nurses, and engineers building next gen infra in Kuwait' says PM Modi in ‘Hala Modi’ event.
19:07 IST, December 21st 2024
PM Modi attends 'Hala Modi' community programme in Kuwait
18:55 IST, December 21st 2024
PM Modi tweets, "Thank you Kuwait. I’m delighted by the wonderful welcome."
18:40 IST, December 21st 2024
PM Modi meets Indian workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp During Kuwait Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys snacks and beverage as he visits the Gulf Spic Labour Camp and meets Indian workers, in Kuwait
PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait marking the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.
18:27 IST, December 21st 2024
Diaspora Member from Odisha Expresses Excitement for PM Modi's Address in Kuwait
A member of the Indian diaspora says, "I am from Odisha and I have been living in Kuwait for the past 17 years. We all are here to listen to the address of PM Modi and we are very excited..."
18:15 IST, December 21st 2024
Indian Diaspora Member in Kuwait Expresses Excitement Ahead of PM Modi's Visit
PM Narendra Modi to shortly address the community Event 'Hala Modi' at Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex. A member of the Indian diaspora says, "I have been living in Kuwait for the last 1.5 years. We all are very excited...There is a wave of excitement among the people to see PM Modi..."
18:04 IST, December 21st 2024
PM Modi to address the community Event 'Hala Modi' in Kuwait
PM Narendra Modi to shortly address the community Event 'Hala Modi' at Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex.
A member of the Indian diaspora says, "...I am wearing a Gujarati attire and I love Gujarat...I am very excited to see PM Modi...With the visit of PM Modi, he is giving us an opportunity to invest within the country..."
17:46 IST, December 21st 2024
Indian Diaspora Member Expresses Gratitude After Meeting PM Modi at 'Hala Modi' Event in Kuwait
PM Narendra Modi to shortly address the community Event 'Hala Modi' at Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex.
A member of the Indian diaspora says, "We are really grateful for getting such a wonderful opportunity to meet PM Modi and perform in front of such a great audience. We are so happy to meet PM Modi in Kuwait..."
17:26 IST, December 21st 2024
'An Honour', says publisher Abdullateef Alnesef on Modi's signing of Key Books
Ramayana and Mahabharata published in Arabic language; Abdullateef Alnesef, the book publisher and Abdullah Baron, the translator of Ramayana and Mahabharata in the Arabic language, met PM Narendra Modi in Kuwait City
Abdullateef Alnesef, the book publisher says, "I am very happy, it is an honour for me. Mr Modi is very happy with this. These books are very important. He (Prime Minister Modi) signed both the books..."
17:10 IST, December 21st 2024
PM Modi meets 101 year old Ex-IFS officer in Kuwait
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets 101-year-old Ex-IFS officer Mangal Sain Handa in Kuwait City.
PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.
17:01 IST, December 21st 2024
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Criticizes Kejriwal's Dr Ambedkar Scholarship Announcement, Cites Past Inaction
On AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announces Dr Ambedkar Scholarship, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says, "In every state of our country, the Narendra Modi government provides special scholarships to the Scheduled Castes. In Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has stopped it. At the time of elections, he is saying that he will do it. What were you doing for 10 years? The public is not going to believe what you are saying at the time of elections."
16:56 IST, December 21st 2024
UK CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Announces Full Implementation of Uniform Civil Code by January 2025
Addressing the 'Gangdhara-Vicharon Ka Aviral Pravah' Programme at Doon University, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, “We are the first state in the entire country to implement the Uniform Civil Code. We will fully implement it by January 2025. I have been asked why there has been a delay (in implementation). The reason is that we are including many provisions in it. We have also made an app for it, so people can avail of its services at home. It took time because we are trying to ensure that there is not a single shortcoming in it and thousands of people are being trained for this.”
16:41 IST, December 21st 2024
Amit Shah Quotes Chanakya Sutra, says 'Nations Can Only Thrive in Peace and Prosperity by Following Duty, Not Religion'
Agartala, Tripura | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...Chanakya sutra says - only those states and nations can live in happiness and peace where people follow Dharma - which here means duty and not religion... He further says that of which nation, people can follow duty - the nations which are prosperous..."
16:18 IST, December 21st 2024
Arabic Ramayana and Mahabharata Publisher Abdullateef Alnesef and Translator Abdullah Baron Meet PM Modi in Kuwait
Ramayana and Mahabharata published in Arabic language; Abdullateef Alnesef, the book publisher and Abdullah Baron, the translator of Ramayana and Mahabharata in the Arabic language, met PM Narendra Modi in Kuwait City
Abdullateef Alnesef, the book publisher says, "I am very happy, it is an honour for me. Mr Modi is very happy with this. These books are very important. He (Prime Minister Modi) signed both the books..."
15:44 IST, December 21st 2024
"Landed in Kuwait to a warm welcome. This is the first visit by an Indian PM in 43 years.." PM Modi tweets
PM Narendra Modi tweets, "Landed in Kuwait to a warm welcome. This is the first visit by an Indian PM in 43 years, and it will undoubtedly strengthen the India-Kuwait friendship across various sectors. I look forward to the programmes scheduled for later today and tomorrow."
15:33 IST, December 21st 2024
'Indians in Kuwait are happy to welcome Prime Minister Modi', says member of Indian diaspora
"...All Indians in Kuwait are happy to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi here..." says a member of the Indian diaspora
PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.
15:22 IST, December 21st 2024
Indian diaspora member reflects on proud moment after PM Modi watches their performance
Kuwait City: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw our performance. It is a very proud moment. It is a big achievement for us. On behalf of our entire team, we are thankful to Prime Minister Modi. He asked us our names... We are very happy, " says a member of the Indian diaspora
14:50 IST, December 21st 2024
Forest, tree cover of country stands at 25.17 pc: Union Environment Minister
Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Saturday released the "India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023" at Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, expressing happiness over the fact that there was an increase of 1,445 square kilometres in the total forest and tree cover of the country.
"The Forest and Tree cover of the country is 8,27,357 sq km which is 25.17 per cent of the geographical area of the country, consisting of 7,15,343 sq km (21.76%) as forest cover and 1,12,014 sq km (3.41%) as tree cover," a release issued by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) said.
14:49 IST, December 21st 2024
Death toll in Mumbai boat accident rises to 15: BMC
The death toll in the Mumbai boat accident near the Gateway of India that took place on Wednesday evening has risen to 15, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
"The death toll in the incident of the 'Neelkamal' passenger vessel capsizing after a collision with a Navy boat near the Gateway of India rises to 15, as another body is recovered by the rescue teams," BMC said.
14:14 IST, December 21st 2024
Delhi LG gives nod to ED to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal in Excise Policy case
Ahead of the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly Polls, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute AAP Chief and Former Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, in the excise policy case.
On December 5, the Enforcement Directorate sought permission for sanction of prosecution against Arvind Kejriwal.
14:08 IST, December 21st 2024
Two injured after parcel delivered to a house in Ahmedabad explodes
Two persons were injured after a parcel containing an electronic circuit and batteries delivered to a house in Ahmedabad city exploded on Saturday morning, police said.
The blast occurred at a rowhouse in the Sabarmati area around 10.45 am, an official said.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Sector-1) Neeraj Badgujar said the person who delivered the parcel to the house was also injured and has been arrested.
14:06 IST, December 21st 2024
Himachal Pradesh: BJP leaders walk out of Vidhan Sabha on final day of winter session
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Himachal Pradesh walked out of the Vidhan Sabha on the final day of the winter session on Saturday.
Visuals showed the BJP leaders demanding answers to their questions and chanting the slogan "Jhoote bhashan nahin chalega, prashno ke uttar dene honge" (False speeches won't work, answers to questions must be given).
13:42 IST, December 21st 2024
'Violence against Hindu must stop': VHP on fresh reports of idol vandalism in Bangladesh
Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Saturday condemned vandalism of Hindu idols in Bangladesh and urged the current Yunus-led interim government to take concrete action.
Speaking to ANI, Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, "At one time, when chants of Maa Kali used to be heard from every corner of Bangladesh, today at the same place, those Kali temples are being demolished, yesterday also 3 idols were broken. The Bangladesh government will have to take some concrete action. Violence against Hindus must stop."
13:41 IST, December 21st 2024
Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala accorded state honour at Tejakhera
Former Haryana Chief Minister Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala was accorded state honour at the Tejakhera farmhouse on Saturday.
People also paid their last respects to former Haryana CM at the Tejakhera farmhouse. His last rites will be held today at 3 PM.
OP Chautala passed away on Friday at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.
Earlier, the Haryana government declared a holiday for all schools in the state today following the demise of the INLD supremo.
13:10 IST, December 21st 2024
UP ASI team conducts survey at Kalki Vishnu temple in Sambhal
A team from the Uttar Pradesh Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted a survey at the Kalki Vishnu temple in Sambhal on Saturday.
Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra said, "The state archaeological team arrived here to conduct a survey at the temple..."
Earlier on Friday, a four-member team from the ASI inspected five 'teerths' (shrines) and 19 wells in Sambhal. DM Dr Rajender Pensiya informed that the inspection lasted for 8-10 hours and covered a total of approximately 24 areas.
13:09 IST, December 21st 2024
Amit Shah chairs 72nd North Eastern Council plenary session in Agartala
Union Minister Amit Shah chaired the 72nd Plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) on Saturday.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the commencement of the session via a post on X. The session is being held at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala.
According to the Tripura CM, the session will focus on important discussions related to the growth and development of the northeastern region of India.
13:00 IST, December 21st 2024
Delhi: AAP leaders Balbir Singh, Sukhbir Dalal join BJP
Aam Aadmi Party leader Balbir Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday in the presence of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and party's Delhi general secretary Ashish Sood and union minister Harsh Malhotra.
AAP leader Sukhbir Dalal also joined the BJP today, criticizing his former leaders for not doing the work properly.
12:24 IST, December 21st 2024
Allocation of portfolios expected today, says Maharashtra Minister Gogawale
Maharashtra Minister Bharat Gogawale on Saturday said that the allocation of portfolios in the Mahayuti government is expected during the day.The Winter Session of the state assembly, which began on December 16, will conclude on Saturday.Talking to reporters here, Gogawale said, "The allocation of portfolios is expected today. Leaders of all three alliance partners met on Friday, and we had a breakfast meeting with the chief minister this morning." Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn in on December 5, and 39 ministers were inducted ahead of the Winter Session on December 15 at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur.
12:15 IST, December 21st 2024
BJP workers welcome CT Ravi at party headquarters after bail in derogatory remarks case
Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Saturday welcomed party MLC CT Ravi as he arrived at the party office in Bengaluru after the Karnataka High Court granted him bail in a 'derogatory' remarks case filed by Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.
Hebbalkar has alleged that CT Ravi used derogatory words against her in the Legislative Council.
The decision came after the court's single-judge bench, headed by Justice MG Uma, issued an interim order for his release. Ravi had been arrested following allegations stemming from a complaint by Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, which led to the legal action.
12:13 IST, December 21st 2024
Thousands of devotees offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala temple
Thousands of devotees thronged the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday to offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa, according to temple officials.
The temple opened its doors on November 15 to mark the start of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku festival, which signals the beginning of the pilgrimage season.
According to the police, the bus, which was carrying 45 people, including two children, was on its way back to Hunsur in Mysore after visiting the Sabarimala temple when the accident occurred around 6 am. The injured passengers were immediately admitted to Mananthavady Medical College in Wayanad. Authorities later confirmed that their condition was not serious.
12:13 IST, December 21st 2024
Rajasthan: Congress leader Sachin Pilot meets fire victims at SMS hospitals in Jaipur
Congress leader Sachin Pilot visited SMS Hospital in Jaipur to meet the victims of the recent fire incident and take stock of the situation on Saturday.
Speaking to the media persons, Pilot said, "The injured people are being provided with the best available facilities. It is a tragic incident. This incident must be investigated to know the reasons behind it...As the population and means of transport are increasing, so is the number of accidents. The government has to take this matter seriously and whether safety norms are being followed or not...Not only the government, but the whole public has to follow the norms to avoid such incidents."
11:36 IST, December 21st 2024
Arvind Kejriwal to make announcement in honour of Dr Ambedkar
Ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday morning said that he would make an important announcement about Dr BR Ambedkar amid chaos over remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi, said that he will announce in honour of Babasaheb Ambedkar in a presser at 1:00 PM today.
11:12 IST, December 21st 2024
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar celebrates Christmas with Rajya Sabha Secretariat employees
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar joined the Rajya Sabha Secretariat employees in celebrating Christmas at the Vice President's Enclave on Saturday.
The Vice President of India's official handle shared the images of the celebration.
"Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, joined the Rajya Sabha Secretariat employees in celebrating Christmas at Vice-President's Enclave today. #Christmas #RajyaSabha," the post reads on X.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended a Christmas celebration at the residence of Union Minister George Kurian in Delhi, where he received a warm welcome and interacted with prominent members of the Christian community.
"Attended the Christmas celebrations at the residence of Union Minister Shri George Kurian Ji. Also interacted with eminent members of the Christian community," PM Modi said in a post on X.
11:11 IST, December 21st 2024
Mayawati calls for nationwide demonstration on Dec 24 against Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar
Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati on Saturday called for a nationwide protest on December 24 against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.
In a series of posts on X, Mayawati said that Shah's remarks have hurt the hearts of the people.
"Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the author of the original book in the form of the super-humanistic and welfare constitution for the self-respect and human rights of the Dalits, deprived and other neglected people of the country, is as revered as God. His disrespect by Amit Shah hurts the hearts of the people," she said.
11:10 IST, December 21st 2024
MP: Woman dies after scarf stuck in potato peeling machine in Ujjain
A 30-year-old woman, who was working at Anna Kshetra of Mahakaleshwar temple located in Ujjain district, died after her scarf stuck in a potato peeling machine on Saturday morning, an official said.
Anna Kshetra of Mahakal temple is located about 500 meters away from the Mahakaleshwar temple. Free food is provided to the devotees of Baba Mahakal here. The temple committee runs it with the help of outsourced employees.
09:58 IST, December 21st 2024
PM Modi will attend inauguration ceremony of Arabian Gulf cup
09:32 IST, December 21st 2024
PM Modi leaves for 2-day historic Kuwait Visit
PM Modi leaves for 2-day historic Kuwait Visit
09:20 IST, December 21st 2024
Thick layer of fog grips Delhi
The people of Delhi woke up to a thick layer of fog on Saturday morning.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 8 degrees Celsius near New Delhi's Safdarjung while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 23 degrees Celsius on Saturday at 8:00 AM.
The minimum temperature recorded at 8:30 AM today at Safdarjung was 7.6 degrees Celsius while Palam recorded 8.7 degrees Celsius.
A resident said, "It is our routine to go for cycling. We are not troubled by winters or summers. We have a whole group that is in different parts of Delhi..."
As of December 21, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital has been recorded at 398, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), keeping close to the 'severe' category.
09:10 IST, December 21st 2024
Om Prakash Chuatala's last rites to be held with full state honours today
The mortal remains of former Haryana Chief Minister and INLD supremo, Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala, have been taken to Teja Khera. His last rites will be conducted with full state honours at 3 pm today.
Earlier, the Haryana government declared a holiday for all schools in the state today following the demise of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Chautala.
09:08 IST, December 21st 2024
Manipur: Security forces arrest 2, recovers arms and ammunition
Security forces in Manipur arrested two individuals in Churachandpur district and seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition during search operations, officials confirmed.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Jangneu Haokip (33) and Lililan Haokip (42), both residents of Lamzang village in Churachandpur. The recovery included a 9mm carbine machine gun with a magazine, a pistol with a magazine, 123 live cartridges, a four-wheeler, and two mobile phones.
08:28 IST, December 21st 2024
Assam: Court sends 8 members of Bangladeshi terror group to 10 days police custody
Eight members of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), an affiliate of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) terrorist organisation, who were arrested yesterday by Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police, have been sent to police custody for 10 days by a Guwahati court on Friday.
Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP (STF) told ANI that the court sent them for 10 days police custody.
08:26 IST, December 21st 2024
Delhi: MCD issues order to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrant children in schools
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued an order to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrant children in schools and to ensure that no illegal Bangladeshi migrants are issued birth certificate.
An order has also been issued for all zones to take appropriate action to remove encroachment made by illegal Bangladeshi migrants.
A VC meeting was held under the chairmanship of Principle Secretary Home, GNCTD on December 12 wherein, Addl. Commissioner (HQ) and DC (HQ) represented the Commissioner, MCD.
08:25 IST, December 21st 2024
Nearly 36 crore beneficiaries verified under Ayushman Bharat PM-Jan Arogya Yojana
Nearly 36 crore beneficiaries have been verified under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri- Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) as of November 30, 2024. The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
Further, 8.39 crore hospital admissions worth over Rs 1.16 lakh crore have been authorized under the scheme. There has been significant saving towards Out-of-Pocket-Expenditure (OOPE) for beneficiaries related to hospitalization costs.
07:58 IST, December 21st 2024
Odisha hosts Policy Roundtable on Inclusive Agricultural Transformation
The Government of Odisha, in collaboration with the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and the CGIAR Initiative on National Policies and Strategies (NPS), successfully hosted a Policy Roundtable in the State's capital. Highlighting Odisha's journey toward sustainable development, the roundtable provided a platform for regional collaboration, emphasizing opportunities for South-South knowledge exchange.
07:49 IST, December 21st 2024
UP CM Yogi Adityanath increases compensation to farmers for Jewar Airport land acquisition by Rs 1,200 per sqm
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has increased the compensation to farmers for land acquisition to build the Jewar Airport from Rs 3,100 per square meter to Rs 4,300 per square meter, an official statement from the state government said.
In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Asia's largest airport is being built in Jewar, the credit for this development goes to the farmers. The compensation payable for land acquisition for the third phase for Noida International Airport, Jewar has been increased from Rs 3,100 per square meter to Rs 4,300 per square meter. Hearty congratulations and salutations to all the farmer brothers!"
07:39 IST, December 21st 2024
Indian-origin man jailed in Singapore for hurting rival gang member
An Indian-origin man was jailed for six weeks here on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt to a rival gang member.
Visnu Suriamurthi, 28, was also fined SGD 2,000 after admitting to a separate illegal gambling offence, reported "The Straits Times".
A member of Visnu's group, Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran, has been charged with the murder of Mohammad Isrrat Mohammad Ismail (29), following a brawl that happened at around 6 am on August 20, 2023 outside the Concorde Hotel and Shopping-Mall in the Orchard Road hotel-tourist belt.
06:50 IST, December 21st 2024
Layer of Flog Blankets Delhi as Temperature Falls
A thin layer of fog engulfs the national capital as cold wave grips the city.
06:49 IST, December 21st 2024
PM Modi Kuwait Visit Agenda
Ahead of PM Modi's Kuwait visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement, “The historic visit by the Prime Minister is expected to open a new chapter in India-Kuwait bilateral relations It will not only consolidate the partnership in existing spheres but also unveil new avenues for future cooperation, reinforce our shared values and build a more stronger and dynamic partnership for the future.”
06:48 IST, December 21st 2024
PM Modi's Kuwait Visit Begins Today
PM Modi will be in Kuwait for two days starting today; this will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years.
