Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Former PM Manmohan Singh to be Cremated with Full State Honours on Saturday | LIVE
LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:47 IST, December 27th 2024

Former PM Manmohan Singh to be Cremated with Full State Honours on Saturday | LIVE

Republic brings you all the latest updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Digital Desk
Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh | Image: x

  • Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh died at the age of 92 at AIIMS Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition after his health deteriorated and was brought to the emergency department of the hospital, official said. 
  • Former PM Manmohan Singh to be Cremated with Full State Honours on Saturday.
  • Here are the Live Updates

Last Rites of Former PM Manmohan Singh to Be Held on Saturday
Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away at 92
Cabinet to Meet at 11 Am Today to Condole Former PM Dr.Manmohan Singh's Death

Live Blog

Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh died at the age of 92 at AIIMS Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition after his health deteriorated and was brought to the emergency department of the hospital, official said. 

  • Listen to this article
06:42 IST, December 27th 2024

Last Rites of Former PM Manmohan Singh to Be Held on Saturday

The last rites of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will be held on Saturday, an official announcement is expected on Friday. "The last rites of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh will be held the day after tomorrow. We will announce officially..." Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told reporters in Delhi late Thursday night.

06:41 IST, December 27th 2024

Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away at 92

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age related medical conditions, AIIMS informed. Manmohan Singh had sudden loss of consciousness at home today after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

06:37 IST, December 27th 2024

Cabinet to Meet at 11 Am Today to Condole Former PM Dr.Manmohan Singh's Death

The Cabinet will meet at 11 AM today to condole former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh's death.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 06:50 IST, December 27th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.