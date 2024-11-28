Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Massive Protest In Kolkata Over Chinmoy Krishna Das' Arrest In Bangladesh

Published 16:44 IST, November 28th 2024

Massive Protest In Kolkata Over Chinmoy Krishna Das' Arrest In Bangladesh

Massive protest erupted in Kolkata after Chinmoy Prabhu's arrest. Demonstrators flooded the streets, demanding his release amid widespread outrage.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive protest in Kolkata over Arrest of Hindu Monk's arrest in Bangladesh | Image: Republic Digital

Kolkata: Massive protest erupts in Kolkata after Chinmoy Prabhu's arrest. Demonstrators flood the streets, demanding his release amid widespread outrage. 

Members of the Bangiya Hindu Jagaran Manch organized a rally to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, protesting the persecution of the Hindu community and the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.

Visuals of massive protest outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission.

The protesters marching to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission from Sealdah station were stopped by the police on their way.

Bangladesh's minority Hindus, which constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina 's Awami League government on August 5.

Hindu spiritual leader Das was arrested in a sedition case. He was later denied bail by a court, triggering protests by community members in various locations, including the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram.

Stay tuned for live updates and on-ground coverage.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 05:07 IST, November 29th 2024

Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina

