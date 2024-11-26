Published 06:51 IST, November 26th 2024
PM Modi recalls 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai
PM Modi Recalls 26/11 Terror Attack In Mumbai, Says 'Will Give Befitting Reply to terror organizations'
A thin layer of smog continues to engulf Delhi today with the AQI in the "very poor" category, the CPCB said. Meanwhile, in other news, a clash broke out outside the Udaipur City Palace on Monday night between the two factions of the royal family, which also led to stone pelting. Stay tuned with Republic for all the latest news updates across the country.
In other news, at least five people were killed after a truck ploughed into the roadside tent where they were sleeping. The incident occurred in Kerala's Thrissur.
23:49 IST, November 26th 2024
BJP's Dushyant Kumar Gautam Distributes Pamphlets in Shahdara's Krishna Market
BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam distributed pamphlets in Krishna Market, Jhilmil of Shahdara district
23:39 IST, November 26th 2024
PM Modi to hold road show in Bhubaneswar on Nov 29
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show and is likely to address a gathering near Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Friday, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said on Tuesday.
PM Modi will reach Bhubaneswar around 4.15 pm on November 29. He would be accorded a warm welcome, following which he may address a gathering near the airport, he said.
Samal said the Prime Minister will hold a road show from Airport Square to the Governor House Square.
23:30 IST, November 26th 2024
'Good Citizens Have Nothing to Worry' About Central Forces Deployment', says Manipur CM N Biren Singh
“We demanded security forces. We asked the central government to send more forces. People are not feeling safe. They are here to protect us. Those who are good citizens… right citizens have nothing to worry,” says Manipur CM N Biren Singh during a press conference in Imphal on a media query regarding the deployment of central forces.
22:58 IST, November 26th 2024
Fire broke out in the forest of Bada Bhuin Panchayat of Kullu
Himachal Pradesh | Fire broke out in the forest of Bada Bhuin Panchayat of Kullu.
22:18 IST, November 26th 2024
BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi attended the Jhuggi Ratri Pravas programme
BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi attended the Jhuggi Ratri Pravas programme at the Jodhpur Mess on the occasion of the Constitution Day
22:02 IST, November 26th 2024
'Congress Has No Right to Comment on Constitution Due to 1945 Emergency', says Chirag Paswan
“Opposition, especially Congress, has no right to comment on the Constitution and there is a reason behind that. It is because in 1945, the Emergency was implemented by the Congress,” says Union Minister Chirag Paswan
21:35 IST, November 26th 2024
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, 'Science Has Limits, Belief in No Beyond is Erroneous'
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday stated that there is no conflict between spirituality and science, as both fields require a sense of faith to achieve justice.
Bhagwat, along with Swami Avadheshanand Giri, launched the book 'Banayen Jeevan Praanwaan' authored by RSS Pracharak Mukul Kanitkar.
Speaking at the event, Bhagwat said, "For the past 2,000 years, the world has been influenced by arrogance. Humanity has believed that knowledge acquired through sensory perception is the only truth, particularly since the advent of modern science. However, this perspective is incomplete. Science has its limits, and it is erroneous to assume that nothing exists beyond its scope."
21:13 IST, November 26th 2024
MP CM Mohan Yadav says, 'PM Modi's Words as Strong as Mount Everest'
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that for any Chief Minister, the greatest support comes from the Centre. He emphasised that once PM Modi makes a statement, it remains unwavering.
Speaking at an interactive session on 'Investment Opportunities in MP', CM Yadav remarked on the clarity in governance, possibilities, and policies under the Prime Minister's leadership.
"It is the nature of our Prime Minister that once he speaks, his words remain unaltered, no matter what. As a Chief Minister, I can affirm this. For any CM, the Centre is the biggest support, and it guarantees that sound decisions are implemented. His (PM Modi's) words are not mere promises but assurances as solid as Mount Everest. This is exactly what an economy needs.
21:01 IST, November 26th 2024
Delhi's AQI at 343; air quality may slip to 'severe' in 24 hours
Delhi's air quality remained stagnant in the "very poor" category on Tuesday, with experts warning that it may deteriorate to "severe" levels in the next 24 hours due to a change in wind patterns.None of the 39 monitoring stations in the capital recorded the air quality in the "severe" category on Tuesday.
21:00 IST, November 26th 2024
CM Atishi accuses Centre of electoral roll manipulation in Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged on Tuesday that the BJP-led central government is attempting to manipulate the electoral process by getting names of AAP supporters deleted from electoral rolls as the saffron party fears defeat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.
20:29 IST, November 26th 2024
Existing PAN holders do not need to apply afresh under PAN 2.0: CBDT
Existing Permanent Account Number (PAN) card holders are not required to apply for a new one under the upgraded PAN 2.0 system that is primarily aimed at introducing a 'common identifier' for all business-related activities, the Income Tax Department said on Tuesday. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved the Rs 1,435-crore PAN 2.0 Project to streamline and modernise the process of issuing and managing PAN and TAN, making it more user-friendly and efficient.
20:27 IST, November 26th 2024
Deputy CM Shivakumar hints about Cabinet reshuffle on cards in Karnataka
Amid speculation that a Cabinet reshuffle was on cards, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday indicated about the possibility of such an exercise in the days ahead, as he noted that few ministers have been given a "message" about their term.
Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, hinted about it, as he referred to the term of office of panchayat chairman being fixed to two years with a message that they will have to demit office after that, and a similar message being given to some ministers too.
19:55 IST, November 26th 2024
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says 'India’s 'Praan Shakti' Drives National Consciousness'
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "There is a need for 'Tapa' either on a national or a personal level. There is a 'Praan Shakti' in its roots. India also has a 'Praan Shakti' which is right in front of us but we are not able to see it. That 'praan' is there in every individual and in everything. That 'Praan' was visible on January 22... Whenever there is a crisis in the world, India is quick to react, irrespective of the nation being our friend or enemy. This does not happen on it own. The 'praan' behind the consciousness of India is visible. And that is the identity of India..."
19:46 IST, November 26th 2024
Restrictions stifling rights of people anathema to Constitution: Attorney General
Attorney General R Venkataramani on Tuesday said restrictions that stifled or discriminated against the rights and liberties of people were an anathema to an "enduring" Constitution.He was speaking at the Constitution Day function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).
19:17 IST, November 26th 2024
Sentiment of 'nation first' will keep Constitution alive for centuries: PM Modi
Hailing the Constitution as a "living stream", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it is acting as a "guiding light" at a time when India is going through a period of transformation. Addressing an event marking Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, Modi also paid homage to the victims of the Mumbai terror attack and reiterated the country's resolve that all terror groups challenging the security of India will be given a befitting reply.
19:15 IST, November 26th 2024
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Condemns Arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh
Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Tuesday condemned the arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das by the Bangladesh authorities and said that it is not going to do any good to the country or its image.
Stating that the Hindu priest was merely raising the issue of atrocities against minorities, Ravi Shankar said the arrest is "unbecoming of a Prime Minister."
18:48 IST, November 26th 2024
PM Modi speaks about Digital Life Certificates for Senior Citizens on Constitution Day
While speaking on the occasion of the Constitution Day celebrations, in the Supreme Court, PM Modi says, "There was a time when senior citizens had to prove by visiting banks that they are alive. Today, senior citizens are availing the facility of digital life certificates..."
18:18 IST, November 26th 2024
Prime Minister recalls 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai while addressing the Constitution Day celebrations, in the Supreme Court.
‘Will give befitting reply to terror organizations’, PM Modi said.
18:14 IST, November 26th 2024
Constitutional Courts Must Be Open, Transparent, and Accountable, says CJI Sanjiv Khanna
While speaking on the occasion of the Constitution Day celebrations, in the Supreme Court, CJI Sanjiv Khanna says, "...Every judgement we render is a zero-sum game. Inviting celebrations from some and criticism from others. This is the duality which invites scrutiny in the functioning of the courts. For some, Constitutional courts in India are among the most powerful in the world... As judges, perspective and critique matter. Because our foremost duty is towards the public and secondly being open and transparent is the biggest strength of the judiciary...'
18:01 IST, November 26th 2024
Delhi court to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea over sanction copy in ED case on Nov 28
The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday scheduled a hearing for November 28, in the plea filed by Delhi's former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has claimed that he has not received a copy of the sanction order in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case against him.
17:46 IST, November 26th 2024
PM Modi attends Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court
PM Modi attends Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court.
17:25 IST, November 26th 2024
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in Delhi
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in Delhi
17:09 IST, November 26th 2024
Joint Committee of Parliament on Waqf (Amendment) Bill to meet on Wednesday
Joint Committee of Parliament on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to meet at 03:00 pm, tomorrow, November 27, 2024
16:50 IST, November 26th 2024
Jharkhand CM-Designate Hemant Soren Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren along with his wife and party leader Kalpana Soren arrives at the parliament to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah
16:36 IST, November 26th 2024
Suvendu Adhikari Leads BJP Protest Over Detention of ISKCON Leader in Bangladesh
West Bengal Assembly LoP & BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari along with his party leaders today held a protest in front of the Legislative Assembly over the detention of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishn from Dhaka airport in Bangladesh
16:13 IST, November 26th 2024
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Slams Rahul Gandhi, Kharge on Constitution Day
On the occasion of Constitution Day, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says, “People like Rahul Gandhi and (Mallikarjun) Kharge are speaking of the constitution; People who killed the constitution in 1975, changed the entire judgment in the Shah Bano case and defeated Baba Saheb Ambedkar twice in elections. Rajiv Gandhi got the Bharat Ratna whereas Baba Saheb Ambedkar was not awarded. The person who defeated Ambedkar was awarded Padma Vibhushan…. Nobody has given Dr Ambedkar and the constitution the importance it deserves in our country than Narendra Modi…”
15:56 IST, November 26th 2024
Goldy Brar Takes Responsibility of Chandigarh Blast
Blast near Chandigarh bar owned by rapper Badshah, Goldy Brar claims responsibility.
15:28 IST, November 26th 2024
MP CM Mohan Yadav Commemorates Constitution Day, Pays Tribute to Dr Ambedkar in London
On Constitution Day, MP CM Mohan Yadav says, "I remember the incredible constitution given to us by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Everyone including PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah is not only celebrating the Constitution Day but also remembering Dr BR Ambedkar..."
CM Mohan Yadav says, "I am here in London to meet investors and it has been a fortune that I got the opportunity to come to the residence of BR Ambedkar where he stayed for almost 2 years for studies... I extend my best wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion..."
14:59 IST, November 26th 2024
Ensure Hindus' Safety: MEA Reacts to Iskcon Seer Chinmoy Prabhu Arrest in B'desh
The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday reacted strongly over the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent seers of ISKCON Bangladesh.
In a statement, the MEA said, "We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples."
"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das."
It added, "We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression."
14:56 IST, November 26th 2024
ED Searches at Multiple Locations in Link with Chit Fund Scam
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) started searches on Tuesday morning at multiple locations in Kolkata linked to the Prayag Group in connection with its investigation into the chit fund scam, officials said.
Among the places where the searches were being conducted were a residential building in New Alipore belonging to a senior official of the Prayag Group and a guest house in suburban Joka, they said.
14:59 IST, November 26th 2024
4 Killed After Car Hits Divider, Overturns in MP's Maihar
At least four people were killed after their car hit a divider and overturned in MP's Maihar.
The deceased have been identified as Shivraj Singh (50), Sukhvidan Singh (50), Damodar Singh (51) and Arvind Singh (42), all residents of Devendra Nagar in Panna district.
13:51 IST, November 26th 2024
ED Searches Properties Linked to Prayag Group in Kolkata in Chit Fund Scam
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) started searches on Tuesday morning at multiple locations in Kolkata linked to the Prayag Group in connection with its investigation into the chit fund scam, officials said. Among the places where the searches were being conducted were a residential building in New Alipore belonging to a senior official of the Prayag Group and a guest house in suburban Joka, they said. A large contingent of Central Armed Police Forces was accompanying the ED teams that were conducting the searches, they added.
13:50 IST, November 26th 2024
UP: Former MLA Shyamdev Rai Chaudhary Dies
Senior BJP leader and seven-time MLA from Varanasi South Shyam Dev Rai Chaudhary died at a hospital here on Tuesday, a local BJP leader said. The 85-year-old Chaudhary, who was popularly known as 'Dada', was ailing from some days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enquired about his health last week and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently visited Chaudhary at the Varanasi hospital.
13:47 IST, November 26th 2024
Cyclone Brewing in Bay of Bengal, Moving Towards Tamil Nadu: IMD
A deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone by Wednesday and move towards Tamil Nadu, skirting the Sri Lankan coast, over the subsequent two days, the India Meteorological Department said. In an update issued at around 12 noon on Tuesday, the weather department said the deep depression was centred about 310 km southeast of Trincomalee, 710 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 800 km south-southeast of Chennai as of 8.30 am on Tuesday.
13:17 IST, November 26th 2024
MP: Two Women Held for Illegal Manufacturing of Firecrackers at Home
A woman and her daughter-in-law have been arrested for illegally making firecrackers at home in Morena district, police said on Tuesday. A blast had taken place at the house on Sunday evening, causing cracks in the walls, though no person was injured.
13:15 IST, November 26th 2024
Six Civic Buses Gutted in Fire in Palghar District
At least six civic buses were destroyed after a fire broke out in a parking area in Nalla Sopara town of Maharashtra's Palghar, an official said. The blaze broke out at a parking lot in the Sunshine Garden locality around 9.30 pm on Monday, the official from the fire brigade said.
13:14 IST, November 26th 2024
Ahead of Hunger Strike, Punjab Farmer Leader Dallewal Removed From Protest Site, Taken to Hospital
Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was to begin a fast unto death to press for farmers' demands, was taken to a Ludhiana hospital for a checkup on Tuesday after allegedly being forcibly removed from the Khanauri border point. Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher alleged Dallewal was forcibly taken away by police early on Tuesday from the Khanauri border point. A senior Punjab Police officer said Dallewal was taken to the private Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC) in Ludhiana.
12:29 IST, November 26th 2024
'An Occasion to Reflect Our Constitution's Core Values': VP Dhankar on 75th Samvidhan Divas
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Constitution Day celebration event at Samvidhan Sadan said, "This momentous day marks a historic milestone as we celebrate 75 years since Bharat adopted its Constitution, a remarkable achievement for the world's largest and most dynamic democracy. Our nation thrives with remarkable economic growth, robust infrastructure, widespread digital adoption, all getting international recognition. These achievements are vindication that our Constitution has effectively uncured Indian democracy. This is an occasion to reflect on our Constitution's core values and reaffirm our dedication to its guiding principles. This masterpiece is a tribute to the profound foresight and unwavering dedication of the founding fathers of our Constitution who for about 3 years shaped our nation's destiny..."
12:17 IST, November 26th 2024
Bihar: RJD Leader Rabri Devi and Other Oppn Leaders Protest Over Smart Electricity Meter Installation
Former Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi along with other Opposition members hold protests over reservation and smart electricity meter installation.
She said, "Smart meters should be removed, there is a very big corruption going on under this. The public has been cheated by the state government..."
11:28 IST, November 26th 2024
Eknath Shinde Resigns as Maha CM | VIDEO
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday tendered his resignation as CM to Governor CP Radhakrishnan, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai
He was accompanied by Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis
11:21 IST, November 26th 2024
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Addresses Parliament on Constitution Day
As India celebrates the 75th Anniversary of the Indian Constitution, all party leaders convened at Parliament to mark the celebration of Indian Constitution Day and pledged to uphold its dignity and integrity. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the Parliament.
10:32 IST, November 26th 2024
Low-Intensity Explosion Outside Chandigarh Bar-Cum-Lounge
Chandigarh police on Tuesday said that a low-intensity explosion occurred outside a bar-cum-lounge in the Sector 26 area of Chandigarh.
The explosion damaged the establishment's glass windows, the officials said.
A police team has reached the spot and begun an investigation.
Samples from the spot were collected by a forensic team, they added.
10:09 IST, November 26th 2024
PM Greets Nation on Samvidhan Divas
In a post on X, PM Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.
"Happy Constitution Day to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. #75YearsOfConstitution," he wrote.
The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution at the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, 1949. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.
09:58 IST, November 26th 2024
Better Infrastructure is About Connecting Dreams, Accelerating Progress, Says PM After Cabinet Approves 3 Rail Project
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in a post on X said that the Union Cabinet's approval for three rail projects would benefit Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and boost development along the busy section between Mumbai and Prayagraj.
"Better infrastructure is about connecting dreams and accelerating progress," he said in a post on X.
"Through this effort, we are nurturing soil health, protecting biodiversity and securing our agricultural future. It reaffirms our commitment to sustainable farming and prosperity for farmers," he added.
09:30 IST, November 26th 2024
RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das Admitted to Chennai Hospital
The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation.
According to an RBI spokesperson, he is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours. There is no cause for concern.
08:56 IST, November 26th 2024
CBI Arrests TMC Leader in School Jobs Scam
The CBI arrested a Trinamool Congress leader, a close aide of former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, for his alleged involvement in the school jobs scam, an official said.
The TMC leader from Behala, Santu Ganguly, was held on Monday evening after marathon questioning by officers of the central probe agency at its city office here in connection with irregularities in recruitment in state-run primary schools, he said.
"We have evidence of his involvement in the scam. There is proof of his involvement in monetary dealings," the officer told PTI.
08:53 IST, November 26th 2024
IMD Issues Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu
IMD issued an 'orange' alert for Tamil Nadu and a heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh till November 27. Additionally, the weather agency said that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall to extend till Nov 28 or 29.
In its weather bulletin, the weather agency has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal region.
08:45 IST, November 26th 2024
2 Sharpshooters Arrested After Encounter in Mundka
After a brief encounter in the Mundka area, two sharpshooters of the Nandu gang have been apprehended. In this incident, one shooter was injured and was admitted to a hospital. The police said two illegal weapons have also been recovered.
08:32 IST, November 26th 2024
Thin Layer of Smog Engulfs Delhi With AQI in 'Severe' Category
A thin layer of smog blankets the national capital as the AQI remains in the 'Very Poor' category, in parts of Delhi, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
08:21 IST, November 26th 2024
Maharashtra Govt Reinstates IPS Officer Rashmi Shukla as Police Chief
The Maharashtra government on Monday reinstated IPS officer Rashmi Shukla as Director General of Police (DGP) after the conclusion of the assembly polls, an order issued by the state home department said.
Sanjay Kumar Verma had taken over as the state's top police officer earlier after Shukla was removed from the DGP's post on the Election Commission of India's directive ahead of the elections.
Congress had demanded that she should be shunted out.
08:19 IST, November 26th 2024
2 Kids Among 5 Killed After Truck Ploughs into Tent in Kerala
At least five people, including two children, were killed and several others were injured after a truck ploughed into the roadside tent where they were sleeping in this central Kerala district early on Tuesday, police said.
The victims, nomads living in tents set up along the highway, were struck by the truck on a national highway in Nattika, under the Valapad police station limits, at 4.30 am, they said.
08:37 IST, November 26th 2024
Clash at Udaipur Palace Over Feud Between Royal Family Head, Cousin
A clash broke out outside the Udaipur City Palace on Monday night between the two factions of the royal family, which also led to stone pelting.
BJP MLA from Rajsamand and newly crowned Maharana of Mewar, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, and his supporters camped outside the City Palace after they were stopped from entering the palace.
The situation escalated into a standoff between Vishvaraj Singh Mewar and his cousin Dr Lakshay Raj Singh Mewar, along with their uncle Arvind Singh Mewar, at the gates of the City Palace. Vishvaraj Singh, the 77th Maharana of Mewar, was reportedly refused entry into the palace.
Following the refusal, the MLA's supporters began throwing stones and attempting to force their way into the palace. Those inside the palace retaliated, further escalating the situation.
06:48 IST, November 26th 2024
CM Eknath Shinde Likely to Resign Today
Maharashtra chief minister, Eknath Shinde, is likely to resign today but will continue as the caretaker CM, party functionaries said on Monday, November 25.
Updated 23:50 IST, November 26th 2024