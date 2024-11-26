PM Modi recalls 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show and is likely to address a gathering near Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Friday, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said on Tuesday.

PM Modi will reach Bhubaneswar around 4.15 pm on November 29. He would be accorded a warm welcome, following which he may address a gathering near the airport, he said.

Samal said the Prime Minister will hold a road show from Airport Square to the Governor House Square.