Published 20:53 IST, December 26th 2024

BREAKING: Pakistani Drone Spotted Along LoC In J&K’s Samba

Pakistani Drone spotted along Indo-Pakistan border in Samba

Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

New Delhi: Pakistani Drone spotted along Indo-Pakistan border in Samba. Drone movement detected by forces in Chak Fakira area of Samba

Searches launched in the forward area of Samba

Updated 20:53 IST, December 26th 2024

