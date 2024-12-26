Published 20:53 IST, December 26th 2024
BREAKING: Pakistani Drone Spotted Along LoC In J&K’s Samba
Pakistani Drone spotted along Indo-Pakistan border in Samba
New Delhi: Pakistani Drone spotted along Indo-Pakistan border in Samba. Drone movement detected by forces in Chak Fakira area of Samba
Searches launched in the forward area of Samba
