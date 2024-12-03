Published 14:44 IST, December 3rd 2024
BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi to Visit Violence-Hit Sambhal Tomorrow Amid Tensions
Amid tensions in UP's Sambhal district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit the violence-stricken area tomorrow.
Lucknow: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Sambhal on Wednesday along with the five other party MPs from Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may also visit the Sambhal, where four people were killed on November 24.
Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19, when a Mughal-era mosque was surveyed on court orders following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel.
Updated 14:44 IST, December 3rd 2024