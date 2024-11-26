RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai

Chennai: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das was admitted to a Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday. He was hospitalised for observation after he experienced acidity. Soon after, the RBI spokesperson issued a statement in this regard.

According to RBI spokesperson, the RBI Governor was now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours. The RBI spokesperson added that "there is no cause for concern."

