Resort Politics Begins In Maharashtra on Results Eve, Congress MLAs Likely To Be Shifted To K'taka

The counting for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections will take place on November 23.

Race To Become Maharashtra CM Heats UP

Even before the first votes are counted in Maharashtra, fissures have emerged within the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on who will head the next government with constituents in both camps laying claim over the chief minister's post.

After polling for the 288-member assembly ended on Wednesday evening, the ruling, as well as opposition fronts, have started claiming that the mandate will be in their favor when votes are counted on November 23.

Soon after polling, state Congress chief Nana Patole asserted an MVA government would be formed in Maharashtra under the leadership of his party.

Voting trends suggest the Congress will get the maximum number of seats in the new assembly, he said.

His remarks did not go down well with ally Shiv Sena (UBT), whose leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday insisted the chief ministerial face will be decided by all alliance partners jointly once the MVA secures majority.

The Rajya Sabha MP said if the Congress high command has told Patole that he will be the CM face then the national party's president Mallikarjun Kharge, and its top leaders Rahul Gandhi , Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should announce the same.

On the Mahayuti side, Shiv Sena MLA and party spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said the assembly elections were contested with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the face.

“Voters have shown their preference for Shinde through voting. I think it is Shinde’s right (to be the next CM) and we are confident that he will be the next CM,” Shirsat said.

BJP leader Pravin Darekar batted for Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the top post.

“I think if anyone from the BJP is becoming the CM then it will be Devendra Fadnavis,” he said.

The elections witnessed a fierce contest between the Mahayuti and MVA, marking the first assembly poll in Maharashtra following the splits within the Shiv Sena and NCP. In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena won 56, and Congress bagged 44. In contrast, the 2014 elections saw the BJP winning 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

To secure a majority in the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly, a party or alliance needs at least 145 seats.