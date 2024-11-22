Published 18:11 IST, November 22nd 2024
Resort Politics Begins In Maharashtra on Results Eve, Congress MLAs Likely To Be Shifted To K'taka
Congress candidates winning in the Maharashtra Assembly polls are likely to be moved to neighboring Karnataka to prevent getting poached by rival parties.
Mumbai: Congress candidates winning in the Maharashtra Assembly polls are likely to be moved to neighboring Karnataka to prevent getting poached by rival parties after the declaration of results, sources told Republic.
With less than 24 hours remaining to count the votes, Congress, a key member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), is already preparing for the post-poll scenario.
What Are Exit Polls Predicting?
Exit polls on Wednesday predicted that the ruling Mahayuti is set to retain power in Maharashtra, while the NDA is likely to have an edge in forming the government in Jharkhand as polling concluded in both states.
Most exit polls also suggested that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would perform strongly, but is unlikely to secure a majority in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.
According to Matrize, Mahayuti, comprising of the BJP , Shiv Sena, and NCP ( Ajit Pawar ) is set to register a victory on 150–170 seats in a 288-member House, while MVA will manage to get 110–130 seats.
