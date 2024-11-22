SC Asks Delhi Govt to Monitor Entry of Trucks; Extends GRAP 4 For Next 72 Hours

"It is very difficult for us to assume that entry of trucks in Delhi has been stopped," observed the bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih.

The SC sought CCTV camera footage from all 13 major entry points to verify whether heavy vehicles had been permitted. “We propose to direct the Centre to depute police personnel at all 13 points to check the entry of trucks in Delhi and submit a report by November 25, when the matter is heard next,” said the apex court.