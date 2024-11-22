Published 15:58 IST, November 22nd 2024
SC Asks Delhi Govt to Monitor Entry of Trucks; Extends GRAP 4 For Next 72 Hours
The Supreme Court on Friday flagged Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 4 lapses stating that the Delhi govt and city police failed to implement the restrictions
Delhi Air Pollution: The Supreme Court on Friday flagged Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 4 lapses stating that the Delhi government and city police failed to implement GRAP Stage 4 restrictions regarding heavy vehicles entering the National Capital. GRAP-4 bans truck entry and temporarily halts construction at public projects.
"It is very difficult for us to assume that entry of trucks in Delhi has been stopped," observed the bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih.
The SC sought CCTV camera footage from all 13 major entry points to verify whether heavy vehicles had been permitted. “We propose to direct the Centre to depute police personnel at all 13 points to check the entry of trucks in Delhi and submit a report by November 25, when the matter is heard next,” said the apex court.
Updated 20:52 IST, November 23rd 2024