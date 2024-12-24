Search icon
Published 13:54 IST, December 24th 2024

Search Operation Launched in J&K's Kishtwar Following Suspicious Movement

Following suspicious movement in Kuntwara area of Kishtwar district, a search operation has been launched.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Search Operation Launched in Kishtwar, J&K | Image: PTI/ Representational

Jammu: Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Tuesday following suspicious movement in the area, sources said.

Village Defence Guard (VDG) members reportedly fired a few shots after detecting suspicious movement in Kuntwara area of the district, they added.

Subsequently, security forces and police were mobilised, and a cordon-and-search operation was launched, the sources said.

The incident occurred in the same area where, on November 7, two VDG members were killed by terrorists. 

(This story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 13:54 IST, December 24th 2024

