Search Operation Launched in J&K's Kishtwar Following Suspicious Movement
Following suspicious movement in Kuntwara area of Kishtwar district, a search operation has been launched.
Jammu: Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Tuesday following suspicious movement in the area, sources said.
Village Defence Guard (VDG) members reportedly fired a few shots after detecting suspicious movement in Kuntwara area of the district, they added.
Subsequently, security forces and police were mobilised, and a cordon-and-search operation was launched, the sources said.
The incident occurred in the same area where, on November 7, two VDG members were killed by terrorists.
