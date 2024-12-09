Seven, Including Four Students, Killed in Gujarat Road Accident

New Delhi: Seven people, including four college students, headed to a village to appear for an exam, were killed when two cars collided in Gujarat 's Junagadh district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 AM on the Junagadh-Veraval Highway when a car, traveling at high speed, jumped the road divider and collided with another car coming from the opposite direction near Bhanduri village, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Kodiyatar.

"Due to an unknown reason, the car veered off the road and hit the road divider at high speed. The vehicle then crashed into another car coming from the opposite direction. All the seven passengers in both the cars died on the spot due to the collision," Kodiyatar said.

The car traveling from Keshod to Gadu village, which jumped the road divider, was carrying five people, including four college students. Another car involved in the incident had two passengers.

The five passengers in the car heading to Gadu village were identified as driver Vaju Rathod (60) and students Vikram Kuvadia, Dharam Dhardev, Akshat Dave, and Om Mugra.

The two passengers in the other car were Raju Khutan (40) and Vinu Vala (35).