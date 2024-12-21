Search icon
  • Tamil Nadu Horror: Headless Body of a Man Found Near a Water Body in Tenkasi District

Published 12:53 IST, December 21st 2024

Tamil Nadu Horror: Headless Body of a Man Found Near a Water Body in Tenkasi District

Headless body of a man was found near a water body in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu with a severed head lying close by; the deceased has been identified.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Headless Body of a Man Found in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district | Image: PTI

Alwarkurichi: A 45-year-old man's headless body was found in this town in Tenkasi district, police said on Saturday.

Police identified the victim as Irudayaraj and said his body was found dead near a water body in which he had a fishing lease. He was allegedly killed by unidentified members and the severed head was also lying nearby, police added.

Citing preliminary investigation, police said a property dispute could have led to the murder. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 12:53 IST, December 21st 2024

