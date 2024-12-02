Published 19:02 IST, December 2nd 2024
Truck Rams into Footpath in Telangana's Rangareddy District, Many Dead
A truck driver lost control and rammed into a footpath in Telangana's Rangareddy district.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Truck Rams into Footpath in Telangana's Rangareddy District, Many Dead | Image: Republic
New Delhi: A truck driver lost control and rammed into a footpath in Telangana's Rangareddy district. Many are reported to be dead and some injured. Local vendors who had set up vegetable stalls on the footpath were among those affected.
Further details about the accident and the condition of the victims are awaited.
Updated 23:03 IST, December 2nd 2024