BREAKING: Two Killed, One Injured as Bike Crashes into Unidentified Vehicle in UP’s Ballia

Ballia (UP): Two men were killed and another injured when their motorcycle crashed into an unidentified vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Paharpur village on Rasra-Phephana road on Sunday night. Arvind Sahni (30), Dinesh Sahni (28) and Pawan Chauhan (26) from Mau district were going to attend a wedding, they said.

The police said that the trio was taken to a district hospital where doctors declared Arvind and Dinesh dead, while Pawan is undergoing treatment.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and efforts are underway to the nab the unidentified vehicle that fled from the spot, Station House Officer Ratnesh Singh said.