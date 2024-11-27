'Hope This Leads to Peace': India Welcomes Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire as Middle East Remains on Boil

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday (November 27) welcomed the ceasefire between Israel-Hezbollah saying India now hopes that "these developments will lead to peace and stability in the wider region."

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, the ministry said, "We welcome the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that has been announced. We have always called for de-escalation, restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. We hope these developments will lead to peace and stability in the wider region."

'We Will Continue Until Victory': Netanyahu

This comes a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon. In his address to the nation, Netanyahu mentioned that he would recommend his cabinet adopt a United States-brokered ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. He asserted that the ceasefire agreement means Israel can focus on the Iranian threat, adding they are changing the face of the region. Announcing the ceasefire, Netanyahu though did mention that his country ‘will respond’ if Hezbollah violated truce.

"We will enforce the agreement and respond forcefully to any violation. We will continue united until victory," he said.

The Israeli PM listed three reasons for opting for a ceasefire pact.

The first he listed was to focus on the Iranian threat, but he did not want to expand.

"And I say it openly, it is no secret that there have been big delays in weapons and munitions deliveries. These delays will be resolved soon. We will receive supplies of advanced weaponry that will keep our soldiers safe and give us more strike force to complete our mission," he listed the second reason.

Netanyahu further said that the third reason for having a ceasefire was to separate the fronts and isolate Hamas.

"From day two of the war, Hamas was counting on Hezbollah to fight by its side. With Hezbollah out of the picture, Hamas is left on its own. We will increase our pressure on Hamas and that will help us in our sacred mission of releasing our hostages," he added.

'I'm Pleased': Biden on Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire

Speaking from the White House on Tuesday, shortly after Israel’s Security Cabinet approved the agreement, Biden said, “I’m pleased to announce that their governments have accepted the United States’ proposal to end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. I want to thank President Macron of France for his partnership in reaching this moment.”

Biden highlighted the need for a broader strategy to ensure enduring peace in the region. “Lasting security for the people of Israel and Lebanon cannot be achieved solely on the battlefield. Israel must turn tactical gains against Iran and its proxies into a coherent strategy for long-term safety and regional prosperity,” he said.